Who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't caught up on Amazon Prime Video!

You might expect an episode titled 'Adar' to feature, well, a bit more of Adar. But all we got from the latest installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a blurry glimpse at the mysterious character.

The antagonist was introduced at the end of the episode after Arondir’s and the Elves' planned escape from the Orcs went wrong. "Bring him to Adar," says one of the Orc commanders following Arondir’s botched break-out. They then chant the villain's name as a figure slowly emerges from the cave. We can’t see much, aside from his gloved hands (which we've seen in one of the character posters) and an outline of his figure.

Adar is a new character created for The Rings of Power series, so our knowledge of who he is remains quite limited. We do know that he’s a leader of the Orc army – and we have seen him before in one of the teaser trailers for the show, which you can see below. He's pictured leading an army of Orcs along a pathway. The clip is quite far away and we don’t get a particularly good look at him. Luckily, despite the limited information, there are several theories – as well as some hints from the creators – about who he could be.

Is Adar an Elf in The Rings of Power?

Perhaps surprisingly, Adar looks slightly Elvish as there seems to be a slight tilt of his ears. If he is an elf, it explains his connection to the Orcs. Originally, in J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, the first Orcs were once Elves who were tortured and mutilated by Morgoth. Alternatively, Adar may be an elf himself who has allied himself to darker powers.

Interestingly, during Total Film’s in-depth cover story on the show, the make-up and hair department referred to his character as Oren, which is thought to be his codename. They also let slip that his look on the show was the hardest to get right, whatever that might mean...

Is Adar in The Rings of Power actually Sauron?

Adar’s introduction to the show has spawned theories that he may actually be Sauron. During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron is thought to be in hiding after the defeat of his commander, Morgoth. We know at some point over the next few seasons (there are currently five planned) Sauron will make an appearance, based on where the series fits in The Lord of the Rings timetable. However, we don't know what he will look like.

There are plenty of hints Adar could be the mysterious dark lord. Firstly, he commands the Orcs, just as Sauron did when he served in Morgoth’s army during the First Age of Middle-earth. As well as this, we’re currently in the Southlands, where the men were once allied with Morgoth – it would make sense this is where his exiled commander would go into hiding.

But, before we make any assumptions, J.D. Payne told us earlier this year that Sauron’s return "might be in a way people aren't expecting." This could be in reference to the fact that Sauron's an Annatar, or a shapeshifter in layman’s terms, which means he could appear as just about anyone.

Could Adar be Theo’s father in The Rings of Power?

Another potential theory about Adar comes from his name. In Tolkien's Sindarin language, the word "adar" literally translates to "father". This could be a coincidence, but we do also know there is a character in the Southlands with an absent father.

In episode two, Theo was questioned about his absent father by another kid int he village. It's a pointed conversation that implies there will be a payoff down the line. There’s also Theo’s link to the mysterious spooky sword which has Sauron’s mark on it. If his father is Adar, it would make sense such a blade would call to him.

Who plays Adar in The Rings of Power?

Thankfully, we do know a bit more about the man behind the mysterious character. Adar is played by Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle, most recognizable as Benjen Stark in the long-running fantasy series. He has also had roles in films like In The Heart of the Sea and series like MotherFatherSon and Ripper Street.

Mawle has yet to do any interviews for The Rings of Power, so there's not a whole lot we can read into from the man behind the villain. While we await his return in the series, check out our theories on who The Stranger actually is, as well as our explainers on the characters in The Rings of Power and how old Galadriel is.