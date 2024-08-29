The Rings of Power season 2 is here, meaning one of the best shows on Amazon Prime has finally returned to our screens. And it's been a long wait since season 1 ended with the shocking reveal that Halbrand is actually Sauron. Thankfully, the three-episode drop helps unravel the effect that will have on Middle-earth.

There's plenty to unpack with this season's opening episodes as we rejoin beloved characters such as Galadriel, Elrond, and the Stranger. Several storylines are playing out as the Elves pursue Sauron, the Dark Lord puts his evil plan into action, the dwarves battle a crumbling Khazad-dûm, and the Stranger continues his journey with the Harfoots. And that's just the start of it as this season of The Rings of Power is set to be action-packed. So, join us for our recap of the first three episodes.

Warning - the following features major spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1 to 3 so make sure you have watched before continuing. And for our thoughts on this season, check out our The Rings of Power season 2 review.

Episode 1

The first episode opens with a flashback to the Dawn of the Second Age where a younger Sauron, here played by Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, is attempting to assume control of the orcs. However they are unimpressed by his statement that many orcs will die in his pursuit of forging "a new and perfect order" to "heal Middle-earth". As Adar crowns Sauron, he actually stabs him with the headpiece, using it as a weapon, and a fight breaks out, where the orcs kill him. Adar then resumes control.

However, this is Lord of the Rings and it ain’t that easy to finish Sauron off. His spirit escapes and begins feeding off living beings, starting with a rat. He grows stronger and stronger until he comes across a lone woman driving a cart, his next victim, which finally allows him to become flesh again.

We then see Sauron come across a group travelling through Middle-earth, where a man warns him that orcs are attacking men. Sauron questions the man about the shield he is wearing, which is a symbol "of kings long dead". Later, on a boat with the group, he leaves the man to die as it crashes, but ensures that he takes the shield (which in the first season he used to help trick Galadriel into thinking that he’s the lost king of the Southlands). Adrift on a piece of the broken boat, he then spots Galadriel in the water taking us back to the starting point of season 1.

With the flashback over we catch up with the Elves following the conclusion of the first season, where Galadriel is summoned to see the High King Gil-galad. She’s pretty desperate to discuss the rings but Gil-galad questions her about Halbrand, asking if it’s true that she did not share his actual identity with them. Galadriel informs them that she was deceived and that Halbrand is actually Sauron, much to Elrond’s disappointment. They then argue over the rings as Elrond believes they may have been corrupted by Sauron whereas Galadriel claims he didn’t touch them. Gil-galad though says the rings "may be the last hope for all of Middle-earth" so demands that Elrond gives them to him. However, refusing to do so, he throws himself into a waterfall with the rings.

Meanwhile, back at Mordor, Sauron (posing as Halbrand) both threatens Adar and offers to help him discover a "sorcerer" Galadriel is working with to forge a new weapon. Adar, however, doesn’t have time for any of his tricks, stating that "Sauron is dead" and chains Halbrand up. Later that night after he is attacked by Adar’s followers, Halbrand enchants a wolf. He also once again speaks to Adar promising to seek Sauron out and is forced to pledge allegiance to the orc ruler. They strike a deal, with Adar releasing Halbrand to find Sauron (oh, the irony), asking the orcs to follow him with every step.

We then catch up with The Stranger and Nori wandering around lost in the desert, where they are being watched by a mysterious masked figure. Nori encourages The Stranger to use his power to help conjure up some more food for them, which he reluctantly does. Later, Nori’s friend Poppy finds them and joining them for their journey, thankfully she helps the pair find their way leading them to the lands of Rhûn. However, that masked figure is still watching the group.

The episode then cuts to Lindon where Elrond approaches Círdan, a shipwright who is considered to be one of the wisest of the Elves. Elrond shows him the rings and gives them to Círdan, who boards a boat before a furious Galadriel catches up with them.

Gil-galad writes a note for Celebrimbor about Halbrand’s true identity to be sent with haste. The Elves then mourn the falling leaves and dying light of their great tree, with Gil-galad telling them that "their days in Middle-earth are ended". However, Círdan approaches with the rings much to Elrond’s dismay, whose scream leads Gil-galad to drop them. Galadriel picks one up and puts it on, with Gil-galad and Círdan doing the same - and so, their light and tree is restored to full glory.

The episode ends with Celebrimbor looking at his new forge, saying he hopes the rings worked so he has a chance to use it. A messenger then arrives, from the Southlands, wanting to negotiate. And yes, you guessed it, that messenger is Halbrand a.k.a. Sauron.

Episode 2

Galadriel has a chilling vision of Celebrimbor approaching her about a visitor he’s had, but the roots of the trees attack the pair. The shaken Galadriel shares with Gil-galad her visions and fears over Sauron.

Celebrimbor sends a messenger to Halbrand asking him to leave, but he refuses to do so. Later in high spirits as he has made Ithildin, a metal forged from a last slither of mithril, Celebrimbor then lets Halbrand/Sauron in as it’s raining - he then shares with the master smith that the rings worked wonders. Here Sauron plays his ace card, unleashing a new disguise, presenting himself as 'Lord of Gifts' Annatar, saying he’s been sent to help the Elves. Celebrimbor kneels before him, as Annatar says "our work begins now".

Meanwhile that messenger the elves were sending to Celebrimbor - well, he’s killed. Whilst the Elves don’t know this, Galadriel is concerned about a lack of response from Celebrimbor - she asks Elrond to come with her on a journey to Eregion but he refuses. Elrond meets once again with Círdan who says he’s wise to fear the rings, but shouldn’t be blinded to the fact they can help Middle-earth too. He then joins Galadriel on her journey, but Gil-galad says that Elrond is leading the charge here, not her.

The mysterious masked figure who was watching The Stranger meets with Ciarán Hinds' new character simply named 'Dark Wizard'. They tell him that they not only have they found The Stranger, but that they can capture him too - however, they are unsuccessful on their first attempt. After collapsing in the heat, The Stranger discovers a staff similar to the one he saw in his dream, which he uses to help defeat the figures pursuing them.

Meanwhile in Khazad-dûm, the place is falling apart collapsing the sun shafts, meaning the dwarves are are losing the ability to grow crops. Disa asks for King Durin’s approval to "find the light" but they are struggling to uncover it. The episode ends with Durin receiving an invitation from Celebrimbor to visit Eregion.

Episode 3

The third episode opens with Isildur waking up in Mordor where he is attacked by a creepy giant spider - as Lord of the Rings fans will know, this is Shelob. However, stabbing the creature, Isildur makes his escape. He then encounters a new character named Estrid who helps him by providing a map with clues as to where his father Elendil is.

Together they journey to Pelargir where they are attacked but are then saved by elf Arondir, who is mourning the loss of Bronwyn. They all attend her funeral where Bronwyn’s son Theo attends to Isildur’s wounds - a troubled Arondir tells Theo it’s important that he’s here as the village needs a healer. Theo though is more preoccupied with wanting to know who his father is, also telling Arondir he never wants to speak to him again.

Later that night, Isildur opens up to Estrid, but after he leaves her she uncovers her back revealing several burn marks, then giving herself a new one. We can probably assume it’s a mark to show that she’s part of Adar’s army. Talking of which, Theo and Isildur unleash an ambush on some of Adar’s followers in the woods, but the former is taken.

Meanwhile in Númenor, politics are at play as some show disrespect to Queen Regent Miriel, angry at the recent loss their kingdom has faced. Ar-Pharazôn asks Miriel to choose her coronation gown but behind the scenes is aiding in a plot to supplant her. Miriel meanwhile uncovers the palantír, essentially a crystal ball.

During her coronation, someone yells out that she’s "unfit to rule" but just as Miriel is about to win them over Eärien betrays her, revealing the palantír to the crowds saying that’s what is giving the Queen Regent counsel and led to the deaths they are mourning. Ar-Pharazôn agrees saying it should be destroyed, but Miriel resists saying that they need it. As Elendil touches it he gets thrust back by its magic, leading to conflict within the crowd. A great eagle then lands, who Ar-Pharazôn approaches, with the crowd then cheering his name believing that the animal has chosen him as ruler. He assumes control.

Over in Mordor, whilst the orcs promise Adar that they are safe he says they aren’t until "Sauron is no more". He clearly has something up his sleeve though as we encounter Damrod, a big old troll who Adar encourages to be on their side.

The dwarves come to Eregion where Celebrimbor tells them the rings he wants to create will help heal their great mountain. Celebrimbor wants them to provide a steady supply of mithril in exchange for rings, asking Durin IV to take the offer to his estranged father - Annatar emerges, reiterating the importance of this to an unsure Durin. However, whilst he is uncertain, Disa tells him that it must be brought to King Durin. Following that Celebrimbor decides to lie to Gil-galad and pursue with his plans to forge further rings, not wanting to miss out on his “moment”. Dear me.

A reluctant Durin IV approaches his father and informs him about what happened in Eregion. He agrees to the offer and the episode ends with new rings being forged under the watchful eyes of Celebrimbor and Annatar.

Easter eggs

Jack Lowden: The Slow Horses star appears as a younger Sauron in the prologue of episode 1.

Meet Círdan: This new character played by Ben Daniels, introduced in episode 2, plays a crucial role in the books

The shield: During the flashback in episode 1 we see Sauron, posing as Halbrand, steal the shield he used to help him lie about being the lost king of the Southlands in the first season.

Annatar: At the end of episode 2 Sauron disguises himself as Annatar, the 'Lord of Gifts'.

Ithildin: During episode 2 Celebrimbor reveals that he has made a rare metal called Ithildin crafted from a slither of mithril. We have seen this before in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Shelob: The giant spider Isildur encounters at the beginning of episode 3 is none other than Shelob, who Frodo met in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Damrod: During episode 3 Adar meets with Damrod, a hill-troll from the Second Age who is said to be the eater of dragon bones. According to the showrunners he is inspired by the character of Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and he's voiced by Benjamin Walker who also plays Gil-galad.

For more check out our guides to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule so you never miss an episode and how to watch the Lord of the Rings movies in order.