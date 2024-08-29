Who is Círdan the Shipwright? The new Rings of Power character plays a key part in Tolkien's books

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3.

The second season of The Rings of Power brings in some major literary players from J.R.R. Tolkien's writings. Among them is Elf Círdan, played by Ben Daniels, who takes on a pivotal role in development of the rings.

In the season premiere, we pick up in the immediate aftermath of Galadriel’s betrayal at the hands of Sauron as the Elves come to terms with the new rings Celebrimbor forged for them. Elrond in particular is deeply distrustful of the Rings of Power that have been made for the Elves and wants to see them destroyed.

He turns to Círdan, a trusted Elven elder and shipwright. We first see him instructing his pupils on how to make a ship in episode one before he vows to help Elrond destroy the rings.

His plan is to take them into the water where there remains a wound in the seabed from a battle long ago. However, when he arrives, something possesses him to not destroy them, and he instead brings them to Gil-galad.

For his fealty, he is given one of the rings: Narya. This isn't the last we see of Círdan in the opening three episodes either – he also appears in episode 2 where he speaks to Elrond about the rings, saying that he believes they can be used for good.

Who is Círdan in the books?

While he wasn't prominent in Peter Jackson's trilogy, Círdan is a familiar figure in J.R.R. Tolkien's works. Known best as Círdan the Shipwright, he is one of the wisest of the Elves and remained a prominent figure all throughout the ages of Middle-earth.

In the Second Age – which is when The Rings of Power season 2 is set – he is the Master of the Grey Havens, which is the Elven port city in Lindon, and a significant seat of power.

It's also here that in the Third Age he first encounters Gandalf. The wizard arrives with the Istari to help inspire the people of Middle-earth in their fight against Sauron. To aid him on his mission, Círdan surrenders his ring to him.

It's not clear how much role in the rest of season 2 Círdan will play, but one thing is certain – he'll be very important to the fate of Middle-earth and the Elves going forward. After all, his fateful choice to keep the rings will likely have major consequences.

