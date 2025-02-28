The Rings of Power newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has 'revealed' his season 3 character – but it could be a Sauron-style misdirect
The Witch King cometh?
The Rings of Power season 3 has added Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower to its cast. Helpfully, the actor has already cut through the noise of speculation surrounding who he'll be playing in Middle-earth – but we're not totally convinced.
Ever since Bower's inclusion in the cast, fans have tried to figure out which figure from Tolkien's works he could be portraying. A chief theory is that of Celeborn, an elven lord and Galadriel's husband. He's been conspicuous by his absence in the Amazon series – especially as we know he still has a large role to play in the Second Age – and would certainly merit a large role in the upcoming seasons.
But if you hop on over to Bower's Twitter profile, you'll see he's changed his bio simply to 'Witch King'.
Also known as the Witch-King of Angmar, the terrifying force helped serve Sauron right up until the events of The Lord of the Rings in the Third Age. His true identity is unknown but, seeing as how The Rings of Power season 3 could see Sauron head back to Numenor in his true form, it stands to reason that Bower's character could form part of the new hierarchy there – before being bent to Sauron's whims.
Still, we're not completely convinced. Would Bower give the game away this soon? Probably not. We'd be surprised if he's not at least somewhat by Sauron's side in the upcoming season, but let's wait for official confirmation before getting too excited.
Bower, who has previous history in villainous roles as Vecna in Stranger Things, is joined in The Rings of Power season 3 cast by British character actor Eddie Marsan.
The Rings of Power season 3 was officially renewed earlier this month alongside confirmation of a substantial time jump. The showrunners told GamesRadar+ late last year that things were progressing nicely with the scripts and that they were hoping to "turn it around as fast as possible."
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the Lord of the Rings timeline.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 adds Stranger Things star and Eddie Marsan to cast
The Rings of Power season 2 had a steep decline in viewership from season 1, but it's not the only show that struggled