The Rings of Power has been renewed for season 3 – and the show is jumping ahead several years
The Rings of Power season 3 starts filming this spring
The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power season 3 is officially happening – and it looks like we'll be jumping ahead several years.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Prime Video has officially renewed the series with a "major time jump," skipping ahead to Sauron crafting the iconic One Ring. Per the official logline: "Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."
Charlotte Brändström (Shogun) and Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) are returning to direct, with Stefan Schwartz (The Boys) joining as the newest helmer. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are returning as showrunners.
The Rings of Power is set in Middle-earth's second age, meaning thousands of years before Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin embark on their journey in Peter Jackson's live-action trilogy. The series first hit premiered in 2022, and became the most-watched original Prime Video series in the streaming platform's history.
The sprawling ensemble cast includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, with Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Sophia Nomvete as Disa, and Daniel Weyman as Gandalf, among others.
The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. For more, check out our lists of the Best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
