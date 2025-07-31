The Rings of Power season 3 marks the start of filming with a major Sauron tease, and I've never been more hyped

The Rings of Power season 3 filming has kicked off, and the production announcement is all about Sauron.

In the video, which you can watch below, we see Sauron's crown being assembled and transported to set, backed by the villain's ominous theme.

Something is stirring on set. Season 3 is underway. pic.twitter.com/YdBSGcGd8jJuly 30, 2025

Sauron revealed himself way back in the season 1 finale, after posing as Halbrand and teaming up with Galadriel. In season 2, the villain was in disguise again, appearing as Annatar to manipulate Celebrimbor into forging the titular rings of power.

But, Celebrimbor wised up to his act and Sauron abandoned his fair form at the end of the season, and he even ended up clashing blades with Galadriel.

The board now seems set for the most exciting season of The Rings of Power yet, with Sauron gathering his forces and the Elves preparing to fight back. Honestly, with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum also on the way, there's never been a more exciting time to be a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's works.

Plus, this season, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has joined the cast, and he's teased that he'll be playing the Witch King. Whether this is the truth or a misdirect remains to be seen…

"Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last," reads season 3's official logline.

The Rings of Power season 3 is expected next year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming TV shows of 2025 worth getting excited about.