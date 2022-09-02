Who plays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun on Amazon Prime Video, and already we have glimpsed Sauron. During the premiere's prologue, we witness the Dark Lord leading a bunch of Orcs in the battle against the Elves. However, whereas we've previously seen Sauron leading the army (as depicted in Peter Jackson's movies), the villain is instead working for the devil Morgoth.

That's because The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, and that prologue reveals events from the First Age. Essentially, in the First Age, Sauron was a mere lieutenant for Morgoth, then he goes into hiding – which is why Galadriel, as seen in The Rings of Power, is hunting him. Over the next few seasons, we will witness Sauron's rise as he builds an army worthy of Mordor, and he will one day battle the Elves and Men and have his hand cut off by Isildur. (Check out our Lord of the Rings timeline for a much more in-depth look at the overarching story of Middle-earth.)

We have an extremely long time until that moment (there are five seasons of The Rings of Power coming from Amazon) and Sauron has yet to be unmasked. However, as showrunner J.D. Payne told us earlier this year, when Sauron does return: "It might be in a way people aren't expecting." Mysterious – and he could be hinting at a few potential characters.

Who plays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

One of the most unlikely candidates, though one who has been much theorized about online, is The Stranger – the guy who crashed out of the sky during the opening episode of The Rings of Power. We know Sauron's already on Middle-earth, so this guy's arrival seems to rule out him being the Dark Lord. There's also a much higher chance he's one of the five wizards sent to help Middle-earth in its times of trouble (that includes Gandalf, though The Stranger's more likely a Blue Wizard). That's all to say, Daniel Weyman's character's probably not Sauron, but don't rule anything out – this could be a real surprise.

Another person much-discussed online as potentially being Sauron is the strange Eminem-looking person from the trailer. Reports initially claimed that Anson Boon, who recently appeared in Pistol, the series about the Sex Pistols, was playing the character, but they were actually misidentified. That's Bridie Sisson, who previously appeared in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Discussing the character with Time (opens in new tab), producer Lindsey Weber remained coy. "We are enjoying all the speculation online and can tell you Bridie Sisson is an incredible actor," Weber said. "We also thought fans might like to know that her character is traveling from far to the east – from the lands of Rhûn…"

That area is where the Easterlings, the men who ride the Mûmakils in Lord of the Rings, are from. The only characters we've seen so far from potential near that location are Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondirand Nazanin Boniadi's Bronwyn, who are from the South-Easterly region known as The Southlands. As seen in the opening episodes, their home is being attacked by Orcs, which could be linked to Sisson's character's entrance onto the show.

Also to note: some fans have been fuming that, should this be Sauron, they're not a huge warrior, as seen in the Jackson movies and the opening prologue to The Rings of Power. However, Sauron's actually an Annatar, who, in Tolkien lore, is a shapeshifter. And, as McKay said, don't expect Sauron to look how you would expect.

Now, there's a final cast member who has been announced and looks to be playing a villain. Joseph Mawle's portraying a character known as Oren, though some conflicting reports say that's a codename for his real title, Adar. We know pretty much nothing about the character. However, a fun little tidbit: when I interviewed the makeup team behind the series earlier this year, they said that Mawle's design was the hardest in the entire show to get right. Make of that what you will.

Of course, none of these characters could be Sauron, and the Dark Lord could be played by someone completely different. We'll have to wait and see as Galadriel hunts down the villain over the coming episodes. For more on The Rings of Power, be sure to check out our guides to the Harfoots, The Rings of Power timeline, and The Rings of Power release schedule.