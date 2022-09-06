A new Rings of Power theory has everyone thinking Sauron's already here and in disguise

There's been a lot of speculation about how Sauron will appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Galadriel is intent on hunting the dark villain down, but so far, he has yet to make an appearance beyond that quick, shadowy glimpse in the series' opening. But, our theory suggests that the legendary evil figure has already met Galadriel… and is hiding in plain sight.

Spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien's works follow, so turn back now if you don't want potential Rings of Power plot points revealed!

During the second episode of The Rings of Power, Galadriel, after jumping from the ship taking her to Valinor, encounters a raft full of people. They're attempting to avoid a ginormous ocean worm that wrecked their ship, but the creature soon returns and wipes out every survivor bar Galadriel and a mysterious new character named Halbrand.

Halbrand is an original invention of the show, so there's no lore from the works of J.R.R. Tolkien to explain who he is or his motivations. That's led to some speculation that he's none other than Sauron, the Dark Lord who will cause chaos in both the Second and Third Ages of Middle-earth.

To explain why Halbrand might be Sauron, we have to delve into some Tolkien lore. First off, Sauron's actually a shapeshifter. In fact, in the Second Age – when The Rings of Power is set – Sauron disguised himself as the Annatar, the so-called "Lord of Gifts", and he has ties to the creation of the Rings of Power that were given to Mortal Men, Elves, and Dwarves. Sauron, as Annatar, helped the Elven blacksmiths create the rings, and later secretly made a ring that could control the other Rings of Power (the "One Ring to rule them all").

Speculators believe that Halbrand could be the show's version of Annatar, and there are a few clues. In Tolkien's Appendices, Sauron is taken as a prisoner by the King of Númenor – that's the city of the Dúnedain, AKA long-living men (Aragorn is one of these), and is where Halbrand and Galadriel end up at the end of episode 2.

In the Appendices, Sauron uses his dark influence to become an advisor to the king – and this leads to the destruction of Númenor. But, there's a huge caveat: this doesn't happen until after the forging of the One Ring and a conflict known as the War of the Elves. Unless the Rings of Power is doing a substantial rejig of the Lord of the Rings timeline, then Sauron being in Númenor ahead of the forging of the rings and the War of the Elves makes no sense. In fact, after that famous battle, Sauron's brought to Númenor as a prisoner, which counters this theory. However, as the Rings of Power timeline has already been condensed, this is still a possibility, or this could be an undocumented trip that Sauron has made.

Either way, there's compelling evidence that Halbrand's evil. During his first scene, he says to Galadriel: "Appearances can be deceptive." That speaks for itself... There's also a scene in the opening episode between Gil-galad, the Elven king, and Elrond in which Gil-galad says they were both glad Galadriel was leaving Middle-earth as her quest to destroy Sauron would end up backfiring. "She might have inadvertently kept alive the very evil she swore to defeat," Gil-galad says. By finding Halbrand and helping him on the Sundering Seas, delivering him to Númenor, Galadriel could well be accidentally aiding Sauron just as Gil-galad fears.

At the very least, there's something fishy about Halbrand, and even if he is not Sauron, he could become one of the Dark Lord's servants. The Ringwraiths, for instance, were mighty warrior men who were given Rings of Power and then corrupted by Sauron – Halbrand, or any of the other human characters, risk becoming one of these villains if they are eventually offered a ring.

