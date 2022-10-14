What is an Istar in Lord of the Rings, explained

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows Middle-earth peoples we've met on screen before; Men, Elves, Dwarves, and Orcs, to name a few. It also introduces us to a new group in the Harfoots – and those aren't the only races featured in the prequel series...

In the Prime Video show's season 1 finale, we're briefly told about the 'Istar', a word we've technically not heard in the screen adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien's works before, despite it being associated with several major characters who exist within that world. But what does 'Istar' mean, and who are they? Well, we get into it below. Spoilers feature in the breakdown, of course, so if you've not yet caught up with The Rings of Power, it's probably best to save this article for another time...

So, what is an Istar?

Simply put, 'Istar' is an Elvish – more specifically, a Quenyan – term for 'wizard', a fact that The Stranger explains plainly to Harfoot pal Eleanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot after the Mystics deem him one in the Rings of Power finale. (He also points out to her that 'Istar' means 'wise one' in her language).

After mistaking him for Sauron, pledging their allegiance to him, and urging he return with them to Rhûn, the Dweller, the Nomad and the Ascetic wind up fighting The Stranger after the Harfoots come to his aid. During the battle, The Stranger's otherworldly abilities are exposed in all their glory, and the trio realize that they're not dealing with Sauron but a magic wielder instead.

In J. R. R. Tolkien's original works, the Istari, also known as Maiar, are powerful angel-like beings sent down to Middle-earth by the one god Eru Ilúvatar to help the Free Peoples – Elves, Dwarves, Men, you get the idea – in their fight against the dark lord Sauron. So it's safe to say that The Stranger is going to be a big deal as The Rings of Power continues.

Despite their aging appearances, they are known to be physically strong and highly intelligent. Each of them carry a staff, were associated with a color, and possessed a rank within their Order.

Who are the Istar?

There are only five known Istari in the Lord of the Rings franchise; Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando. While the latter don't really feature in Tolkien's works, it is believed that they journeyed far into the east after their arrival in Middle-earth and served as missionaries in enemy-occupied lands. What happened to them after that is unknown.

Always on the move, wanderer Gandalf, who will almost certainly be revealed to be The Stranger, is a close friend of Bilbo Baggins and the Hobbits of the Shire. While he possesses great power, he'd rather guide the peoples of Middle-earth through encouragement and persuasion. Over time, Gandalf actually becomes the owner of Narya, the Ring of Fire, but given the fact that the Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies, we needn't worry ourselves with that just yet.

Elsewhere, Saruman is leader of the Istari and of the White Council, a group of Elves and wizards formed by Galadriel to fight Sauron. A bit of a bad dude in the end, he ends up being corrupted by his desire for knowledge and order, and obsession with finding the One Ring – but that storyline is a long way off yet. Perhaps we'll see him introduced in The Rings of Power season 2?

Radagast is merely mentioned in the original texts, but his role was expanded in Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy. Shaman-like, he is often seen conversating with animals and flexing his herb-related skills.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 is available to stream in its entirety now.