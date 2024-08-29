Who is the Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power season 2? All the theories about Ciarán Hinds’ character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3.

Much of The Rings of Power season 1 was dedicated to fan theories about who exactly the Stranger really was. Now, while that mystery is not entirely resolved, the second season has brought a new wizard into play who is sure to take the theory-fueling limelight.

Game of Thrones actor Ciarán Hinds is playing a new character in season 2, simply referred to as a ‘Dark Wizard’. How intriguing…

We first meet the character in season 2 episode 2 – and while not much is revealed about him, he seems to be very powerful. There are also plenty of candidates for just who he might be, with everyone from Gandalf to Saruman being suggested. Below, we get into all the theories so far, as well as an exclusive tease from the showrunners too.

Who is the Dark Wizard in The Rings of Power season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Very little is known about who exactly the new character is, but we do know that he is very interested in the Stranger. In The Rings of Power season 2 episode 2, he quizzes his messengers about who this Istar is, and it doesn’t seem like his interest is entirely innocent.

The character’s official description reads, “It turns out, the mysterious being known as the Stranger is not the only wizard who has come to Middle-earth….for in the mysterious lands of Rhûn, another wizard awaits him. A dark and powerful wizard, whose origins and intentions are shrouded in secrecy, and who has a legion of magic-wielding acolytes who obey his every command — among them the three travelers who sought out the Stranger at the end of Season 1…on the Dark Wizard’s orders.”

While we have nothing official, that doesn’t mean the theories haven’t begun. Here are some of the main candidates so far.

Blue Wizard

(Image credit: New Line)

Probably the most likely candidate based on what we know so far is that he's one of the Blue Wizards. Two of the main candidates for who he might be are Morinehtar and Romestamo. In Tolkien’s books, they were sent to the far East and South of Middle-earth to try and counter Sauron’s rise. There’s a fair amount of discrepancies between Tolkien’s earlier and later writings about who these figures really were, but one of the most intriguing tidbits comes from his ‘Last Writings’, The Peoples of Middle-earth.

In this, he suggests the Blue Wizards traveled to Middle-earth long before Gandalf, Saruman and Radagast, arriving in the Second Age. “Their task was to circumvent Sauron: to bring help to the few tribes of Men that had rebelled from Melkor-worship, to stir up rebellion,” Tolkien wrote – could these two wizards actually be the Dark Wizard and the Stranger? Time will tell.

Saruman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When you hear dark wizard and Lord of the Rings, your mind will likely immediately go to Saruman. The Istar was sent to Middle-earth in the Third Age to help defeat Sauron, before betraying his fellow wizards and aligning himself with the Dark Lord. There are some physical characteristics that seem very similar between the Dark Wizard and Saruman, and he’s clearly extremely powerful.

However, there is one big thing working against him: the fact that he seems to already be an evil figure, which wouldn’t fit with Saruman’s path. In Tolkien’s books, when Saruman turns to Sauron in the Third Age, it’s seen as a huge betrayal. It wouldn’t make sense then if the character had already turned to evil many years prior.

Radagast or Gandalf

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Now, even though it was heavily hinted that the Stranger may actually be Gandalf, nothing has been confirmed yet. It seems possible then that this new figure may be one of the remaining members of the wizard council, namely either Radagast or Gandalf. In Tolkien’s writings, both were brought to Middle-earth in the Third Age to try and stop Sauron, but could they have arrived much earlier on another mission? The show has played with timelines a fair bit so far, so it seems possible. However, most of the evidence at this stage is just that this is another powerful wizard, so it seems we’ll need to wait and see.

What have The Rings of Power showrunners teased?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the season 2 junket, The Rings of Power showrunners were playing their cards close to their chests about who Hinds is really playing. J.D. Payne tells us: "You need to watch the show and check it out, but we know that he's out in Rhûn, and there are strange things in Rhûn, many of which he may have set in motion…” Very intriguing indeed…

