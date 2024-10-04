The Rings of Power showrunners dismiss the Dark Wizard Saruman theory: "It would be highly, highly, highly improbable"
The Rings of Power showrunners are going "on the record" to tell you that Dark Wizard theory is wrong
It's not often that showrunners completely dismiss fan theories out of hand. After all, half the fun in watching a new series week to week is the theorycraft and speculation behind each scene and line.
So, it should come as a surprise – and potentially quite telling – that The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are here to tell you that the leading Dark Wizard theory is completely wrong, thank you very much.
Spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 ending follow. You have been warned!
The Dark Wizard's interactions with Gandalf (the wizard formerly known as The Stranger), including calling him "old friend" has led many to speculate that he is, in fact, Saruman.
"I'll say something on the record. Given the history of Middle-earth, it would be highly, highly, highly improbable that this could be Saruman," McKay told Vanity Fair. Payne chimed in, "If not impossible."
"The Dark Wizard has an important role to play in the doings of Middle-earth, and in the development of our wizard, who's now coming into his own," McKay added. "Tom Bombadil has told him, 'You're destined to face him. And then destined to face Sauron.' So the Dark Wizard's fate is not decided and his name is not out there yet, but it would almost defy the laws of gravity and physics for it to be Saruman."
That sure seems definitive. If that's the case, there are only three candidates left. After all, five wizards coming to Middle-earth is set in stone in Tolkien's works: Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and two blue wizards. You've got a 33.3% chance of getting it right – now that Saruman isn't in the mix.
