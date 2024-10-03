The Dark Wizard might have just confirmed he's an iconic Lord of the Rings villain

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 8 is a huge finale. So much is revealed that it can be hard to keep track – but one key question was finally answered. Or, at least, it certainly looks that way.

In the final episode, the Dark Wizard seems to reveal his identity at last, after mystifying us all season. Now, it should go without saying, but the following will contain major spoilers for the finale. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that the Dark Wizard is most likely a very familiar character: Saruman.

The Dark Wizard might have revealed he's Saruman

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

In The Rings of Power season 2 finale, the Stranger finally receives his staff and claims a name: Gandalf. Yep, he's none other than Gandalf the Grey. Interestingly, this is a crucial puzzle piece in understanding just who the Dark Wizard is.

Earlier in the episode, the Dark Wizard approaches the Stranger and tells him there are five people like them. If you're a J.R.R. Tolkien fan, you'll already know what that means: they are two of the five wizards, who are Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and two Blue Wizards without names.

So, if the Stranger is Gandalf, then that means the Dark Wizard is either Saruman, Radagast, or one of the two Blue Wizards. Considering the Dark Wizard certainly looks a lot like Saruman, and refers to Gandalf as "old friend," it seems pretty safe to conclude that he is indeed Saruman the White.

Now, what that means for Middle-earth remains to be seen. Saruman ends up walking away from Gandalf, who refuses to leave Poppy and Nori. We're willing to bet these two will see each other again, though, especially since Saruman is (currently) committed to opposing Sauron.

You can read our full verdict on all eight episodes of the show with our The Rings of Power season 2 review.