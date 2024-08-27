The Rings of Power season 2’s most mysterious new character is already sparking theories, but no one will tell me anything about the Dark Wizard

Just when we thought we might have worked out who The Stranger really is in The Rings of Power, season 2 is introducing another mysterious wizard. Played by Ciarán Hinds, the new character is known simply as the ‘Dark Wizard’, and it seems like no one wants to give much more information than that.

Naturally, theories have already started with everyone from Saruman to Gandalf himself. When GamesRadar+ quizzed co-showrunner J.D. Payne about who he really is ahead of the launch of season 2, he admitted there is "not a ton" he can say before giving us the tiniest of teases. "You need to watch the show and check it out, but we know that he's out in Rhûn, and there are strange things in Rhûn, many of which he may have set in motion…"

A bit more has been revealed about this in the character’s official description, which calls him a "dark and powerful wizard." While his origin is still a secret, this teases that he has some "magic-wielding acolytes" who are the same three travelers who found the Stranger in season one.

Given he’s in Rhûn, it seems pretty clear that he might be on a collision course with The Stranger. However, actor Daniel Weyman isn’t giving anything away. "The great thing about this season, working with people like Rory [Kinnear, who plays Tom Bombadil] and Ciarán coming on, we, as the people who were series regulars from the first season, have loved getting to work with a whole new set of cast.

"Ciarán, I passed in the car park quite a lot and would love to have spent more time with him. I can't wait to see his stuff. I hear they call him a ‘Dark Wizard, that doesn't sound so good. The Stranger feels confused enough by Tom Bombadil..."

Kinnear himself does have a word of warning though, adding: "I have worked with Ciarán before, not in this, but you're right to be careful."

The Rings of Power season 2 begins with a three-episode premiere on August 29. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.