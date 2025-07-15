Move over Man of Steel, Superman fans can't get enough of "reluctant rizz god" Jimmy Olsen

Superman fans are still talking about one of the DC movie's biggest heartthrobs and no, it's not the Man of Steel.

If you've seen it, you'll know that Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen possesses a certain power over some of the female characters in the film. Most notably, he catches the eyes of two Daily Planet employees and Lex Luthor's girlfriend Eve -- and his relationship with the latter is pivotal to Big Blue and his pals beating the bald-headed baddie. But we're not going to go into any more specific details than that in case you haven't caught Superman in theaters yet...

Considering all that, though, people have been taking to social media to share their reactions to the unlikely lothario and praise writer-director James Gunn for the running gag.

"Reluctant rizz god Jimmy olsen has gotta be one of Gunn's best bits ever," said someone.

"Y'all worried bout Superman "harem" while I'm in this Metropolis Facebook group finding out half of the city is f***ing with some guy named Jimmy Olsen now THAT is who yall need to be worried about," joked one tweeter, while another wrote: "Can't believe Jimmy Olsen getting bitches was a crucial part of the movie."

"Superman was great. Shout out to [James Gunn] for giving us the most accurate, ass-pulling Jimmy Olsen we deserve, finally," said another.

Check out some more tweets below...

unfortunately i am these girls whenever i see jimmy olsen onscreen in superman pic.twitter.com/bfRNk624TEJuly 12, 2025

Jimmy Olsen pic.twitter.com/BaxTi2fWVOJuly 11, 2025

my girl left me for a guy named Jimmy Olsen https://t.co/Kkbbv0pKr2 pic.twitter.com/07FTyiZyxsJuly 12, 2025

My girlfriend had an interview with that jimmy olsen guy at the daily planet and I haven’t heard from her since… https://t.co/7PoMUkyIbk pic.twitter.com/ORAkQYhrEsJuly 12, 2025

Thinking devious things for Superman 2 pic.twitter.com/YZG3NS8IhzJuly 12, 2025

"Jimmy, at the end of the day, is a guy trying to do his job — and that I related to," Gisondo, who's previously admitted that he thought he was auditioning for the role of Superman when he first got involved in the project, told Variety.

"James explained his vision to me early on: Jimmy's just a normal dude, but all of these women are kind of obsessed with him, and it's unclear as to why. And that just tickled me. I thought that was so funny. I immediately thought, 'OK, if that's the case, I think the funniest version of this character is the most unremarkable version of him,' because that only builds the joke of, 'Man, what is the deal with Jimmy? What is going on here? I just don't get it.'"

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet, Superman is out now. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming superhero movies heading our way, our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters or our picks of the best superhero movies of all time.

You can also check out our Superman review and our Superman ending explained for even more.