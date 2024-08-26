The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule – When is episode 1 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Rings of Power season 2 takes us back to Middle-earth this week as Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series returns. This time around, Sauron takes center stage after being unmasked as Halbrand at the end of season 1. Brought low by Galadriel's rejection, the second season begins as the Dark Lord tries to rebuild his power with the help of a new disguise – and the manipulation of a certain Elven smith...

It's been two years since we last saw this cast of characters on our screens in arguably one of the best shows on Amazon Prime. So it's fair to say anticipation is pretty huge as we get into some seriously brutal battles ahead. However, it's worth noting that this time around the show has a different release schedule plan when it hits streaming. For all the details on that, and how exactly you can watch each episode, we've got a complete guide for you below.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 release date is August 29, 2024. The first three episodes will be released on Prime Video on this date.

Currently, the streaming platform hasn't confirmed the exact time that they'll be made available. For season 1, the episodes were released at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern and 2:00 AM BST. However, it's unclear if they'll follow that pattern again.

Prime Video's recent release of The Boys season 4 had a slightly different schedule. New episodes were released at 9:00 AM Pacific/12:00 PM Eastern/5:00 PM BST. For other regions, use the time zone converter.

As soon as the exact release time is confirmed, we'll update this page.

The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Rings of Power season 2 will release new episodes every Thursday on Prime Video. The current release schedule is:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3: August 29

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4: September 5

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5: September 12

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6: September 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7: September 26

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episode 8: October 3

How many episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In total in season 2, there are eight episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is the same as season one. The episode lengths and titles haven't yet been revealed, but the showrunners have said the show takes them a good chunk into their planned 50-hours of storytelling for this story. Take from that what you will.

Where can I watch The Rings of Power season 2?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Rings of Power season 2 is only available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need a subscription in order to be able to watch it, and these vary between ad-supported costs and premium memberships. However, the show will be available for all tiers.

For more, check out our guide to how to watch The Lord of the Rings in order and our breakdown of The Lord of the Rings timeline.