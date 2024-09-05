The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 recap and Easter eggs: Meet Tom Bombadil, Middle-earth's oldest resident

With Annatar showing up in Eregion and The Stranger being split from Nori and Poppy in Rhun, The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 is – understandably – lurching into darker territory in Middle-earth.

In this week's episode, Galadriel and Elrond head into unfamiliar surroundings, The Stranger meets a surprise figure, and Estrid's secret is revealed. It's all here in our recap of The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 – including every story beat, character moment, and major reveal.

We've also rounded up some of this episode's biggest Easter eggs, such as a handful of Tom Bombadil-adjacent curios that are sure to delight any fan of Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings.

Be warned: spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 follow.

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 recap

After a lack of correspondence from Celebrimbor in Eregion, Galadriel and Elrond set about putting together a small group of archers and swordsmen to head towards the elven realm.

Upon discovering the bridge is down, Galadriel and Elrond discuss which path to take next. Galadriel's ring Nenya shows her a vision of "evil" laying in wait to the south. Nevertheless, Elrond decides to head south – despite the protestations of Galadriel.

Over in Rhun, The Stranger is still looking for Nori and Poppy after the sandstorm which separated the trio. Instead, he chances upon Tom Bombadil, a quaint hermit who speaks in riddles and cryptic truths.

"There's what you're searching for, and there's what you find, ain't there?" Bombadil says.

The Stranger's quick conversation with Tom Bombadil is cut short after his map is swept away and into a living tree – named Old Man Iron Wood but bearing a striking resemblance to Old Man Willow – which swallows The Stranger after his map is caught on one of its branches. Tom later rescues The Stranger, introduces himself, and draws a bath.

There, The Stranger hears Old Tom singing with a woman – but he says there's no one else in his home. Curious…

Tom Bombadil also explains that he's the "eldest", and was seemingly on Middle-earth even before there were stars, rivers, and trees.

The Stranger asks for help on wielding a staff. Tom replies that a staff – like a name – is "yours to wield already, if you prove yourself worthy of it". The Stranger then comes to the realization that he was never meant to find the stars on his map but, in fact, find Tom Bombadil.

Tom also reveals that the Dark Wizard once came to his hut, seeking to control magic.

Elsewhere in the desert region of Rhun, Nori and Poppy – lost and alone – bump into a Harfoot-like person called 'Nobody' (or Merimac, as we also find out). After accidentally revealing that he's heading back to his village with stolen water, the trio band together and head to the Stoors' dwelling.

There, they meet Gundabel, the leader of the Stoors. Nori tells him about The Stranger, but Gundabel believes he is a friend of the mysterious Dark Wizard.

The Dark Wizard says he will "see to" The Stranger himself, while the person tracking the Harfoots should keep on doing so.

In the south, Galadriel, Elrond, and their squad encounter wights in the Barrow-downs, where lords and kings were laid to rest. There, they discover Gil-galad's dispatch to Eregion has been killed and they are attacked by wights.

The search for Theo continues, with Estrid's knowledge of the area taking the party north. After being confronted by Arondir, Estrid attacks the elf and attempts to flee. She is quickly caught and Arondir shows off a burn – a self-inflicted wound that hides the mark of Adar.

They later scour the area where Theo might be held, but Arondir and Isildur are attacked by a creature and they are submerged in a mud until they are aided by Estrid. Arondir then kills the "nameless thing".

Back in Rhun, Gundabel recounts the legend of a 'Burrows' Harfoot who will lead the Stoors to a new prosperous land. Nori tells the Stoor leader that the legend isn't true and, instead, the Harfoots kept wandering.

They are soon interrupted by the Dark Wizard's trackers, but Gundabel stands her ground and – without revealing Poppy and Nori's location – sees them on their way.

While discussing the Rings of Power, Galadriel implores Elrond to put "opposing Sauron" above all – including Galadriel's own life. Elrond agrees.

Estrid attempts to betray Isildur, who says he will protect her from those wishing to cast her out. In the chaos, they are confronted by Ents and Entwives. Arondir eventually pacifies them by asking for forgiveness for how the people of Middle-earth have treated the land. It is also revealed that Theo has been held by the ents.

The episode ends with the Elves discussing Adar and the orcs marching on Eregion. After one of the elven soldiers is hit with an arrow, Galadriel heals the wound. She hands Elrond the ring and tells him to head to Lindon while she deals with the orcs

Galadriel fights the orcs to allow the remaining Elves to escape, but she is blindsided and cornered by Adar…

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4 Easter eggs

Ents and entwives: The tree-like beings, who play such a prominent role in The Two Towers, are shown here in the Second Age. It's worth mentioning, too, that the Entwives are still by the Ents' side here. The pair of Ents in this episode – Snaggleroot and Winterbloom – are voiced by Jim Broadbent and Olivia Williams respectively.

Old Man Willow: Speaking of trees, the one that swallows The Stranger whole is called Old Man Iron Wood, who seems to be a variation on Old Man Willow. In Tolkien's works, Old Man Willow is a tree spirit that was once found in Tom Bombadil's Old Forest. Just a theory, but it seems that the entire region of Rhun used to be a lush, green landscape – which might be why Old Tom chooses to remain there to get to the, ahem, root of the problem.

Goldberry: While bathing at Tom Bombadil's, The Stranger hears the voice of a woman singing. While Tom is adamant that no one else is in his home, it's likely that this is a nod to Goldberry, the future wife of Tom Bombadil.

Wights and the Barrow-lands: Barrow-wights make their live-action debut here, after being left out of Peter Jackson's movie trilogy. The undead beings – a significant part of Frodo's early journey – are prominent Men roused from their tombs.

Stoors and Smeagol: Rhun's answer to Harfoots are introduced in this episode. Stoors, as they are commonly referred to, can later include Smeagol among their kind. How's that for some precious trivia?

For more check out our guides to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule so you never miss an episode and how to watch the Lord of the Rings movies in order.