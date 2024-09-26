The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 recap and Easter eggs: A kiss, Elven warfare, and nine rings

The end is in sight for The Rings of Power season 2 as the finale beckons. But before we get ahead of ourselves, we have a hugely dramatic penultimate episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel to contend with, and it features some huge revelations. Not only are we dealing with the biggest battle of the show so far, but there’s also an unexpected kiss and trouble in Khazad-dum.

We’ll be getting into the heavy details below, including the implications of all of that, as well as what it means about season 2’s ending. Needless to say then, there are big spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 so make sure you’re up to date before you read on. For those of you who have seen the latest episode, let’s travel back to Middle-earth together.

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 recap

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Celebrimbor is hard at work as episode seven begins, forging the nine rings for men in the peaceful surroundings of his forge. It’s so nice that his workers have just left him in peace to get these done, right? But why is that mouse running in circles – and what’s going on with his reflection? It’s all the work of Annatar, of course. Eregion is actually under fire with Adar’s army of Orcs firing cannonballs at the walls.

Annatar tells his men that Celebrimbor has suggested that the river will hold the threat at bay, but it soon becomes clear that this isn’t Adar’s plan. He’s aiming for the mountains to create a dam to walk across to the Elven stronghold.

The thing with imprisoning your most intelligent smith in a mind prison is that he won’t be kept in the dark for long. Celebrimbor starts realising that something is wrong. Plotting how to keep an eye on what’s really happening, he draws a line on his candle to see if it burns down. When it doesn’t, he confronts Annatar about what’s really been happening.

“This is hardly a gift,” Celebrimbor says to him, questioning who he really is. Annatar’s reply is typically opaque: “I am the one keeping the storm at bay.” However, by throwing Feanor’s hammer through the window, the veil on Celebrimbor’s mind finally lifts and he sees what’s going on in the city, as well as Sauron’s dark blood. The truth is finally out – “you are he, are you not?”. “I have many names,” Sauron replies.

Celembrimbor tries to tell Mirdania what’s been happening, but none of the Elves believe him because they're all under Sauron’s influence. The Orcs meanwhile are busy trying to break down the thinnest part of the wall. Annatar kills Mirdania, using his powers to push her onto the Orcs below and poor Celebrimbor is told he must finish the rings.

Then a horn blares – the Elves have arrived, led by Gil-galad and Elrond. They charge on the Orcs, but are brought dead in their tracks when Galadriel is brought onto the field as Adar’s prisoner. Back in the camp, Elrond and Adar attempt to negotiate, as Adar wants the ring. Elrond refuses to give it to him, asking for one final goodbye to Galadriel. He kisses her, slipping her a pin to help her escape.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Finally, we got one of the reunions that we’ve been waiting for – between Elrond and Prince Durin. It’s hugely emotional to see the pair on screen together again, but there’s not much time to enjoy it as war is on the horizon. Elrond is there to ask the Dwarves to stand with them and help turn the tide in the Siege against Eregion. Durin and his men are on board, as Elrond believes they’re on the way as the battle proper starts.

However, not everyone is so keen, as King Durin slips out, heading to the mines when the Dwarves are distracted. Durin is then warned that if they do go and fight in Eregion, there will be nothing left in Khazad-Dum. “He’s going to loose that beast,” it’s warned. Eek, we know what’s hiding under the mountain…

Meanwhile in Eregion, the battle gets underway, with heavy losses on both sides. When it becomes clear it’s not going as well as planned as many of the Uruk are dying, the Orcs start wondering if they should retreat. Adar is steadfast; he’s not stopping, he’s keeping fighting because he doesn’t want them to “become Sauron’s slaves”.

In the hubbub, Galadriel escapes with the pin that Elrond had slipped her. She bumps into Arondir in the Orc camp who helps her out as she learns that he’s there to kill Adar. Galadriel cautions him against it, telling him not right now as he’ll die too.

In the forge, Celebrimbor is almost done with the nine rings, but he has decided to give Annatar a run for his money in the deception department. He puts them in a pouch to get them out of the city and when he gets into the main square he finds Galadriel, who has snuck into the city via the tunnels. She tells Celebrimbor to give them to her and she’ll escape with them. The two have a heart to heart where they apologise for letting Sauron’s influence in. It’s clear that they’ve both been victims to him after all.

The battle is turning on the ground too as Damrod is unleashed, killing Elves in all directions. Gil-galad manages to stop him, but only after the wall has cracked though. Inside Eregion, the guards turn against Annatar, finally realising who he is. But he kills them swiftly in a brutal move and demands the nine from Celebrimbor.

Morning arrives with hope the Dwarves are coming but hope soon dies when a messenger arrives. The Elves form ranks but the Orcs and Adar are already approaching. “Kill them all,” Adar says before stabbing Arondir. In the final moments, Adar approaches Elrond and takes Galadriel’s ring from him.

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 Easter eggs

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fëanor’s hammer: We see Celebrimbor using Fëanor’s hammer again in the beginning of the episode. This is what the great Elf, and Celebrimbor’s ancestor, once used to craft the Silmarils.

The tree in Khazad-dum: When Durin and Elrond meet again, the Elven commander is looking at the tree he gave the Prince many years prior. It’s a golden sapling of the tree in Lindon, and represents the connection between the Elves and the Dwarves, which is particularly important for this conversation.

The sack of Eregion: In Tolkien’s works, the siege on Eregion is a huge turning point in Sauron’s return to battle, but it plays out a little differently than it does here. In the books, it’s reported that Annatar tricks Celebrimbor early on to forge rings, before leaving and returning to Mordor. He is then the one who leads his army into the city, rather than Adar.

Damrod: The fact that it’s Gil-galad who kills Damrod is a little nod to the fact that the actor plays both characters. Benjamin Walker voices the troll, and of course plays the High King.

