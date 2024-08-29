One Rings of Power actor pulls double duty in surprising fashion - with this unrecognizable season 2 voice role

The Rings of Power season 2 has finally debuted on Amazon Prime Video, much to fans' excitement following the jaw-dropping reveal of Sauron's identity during the finale of the first season. This time round a few new characters join the already impressive line-up, but one may seem a tad familiar...

Warning - we are now about to dive into spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3 so make sure you are all caught up before reading on.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

During episode 3 we briefly meet newcomer Damrod (who isn't from the books), a gigantic beastly hill-troll who Adar encourages to join his army of orcs as they prepare for battle against Sauron. Whilst the orcs promise their 'father' Adar that they are safe, he is less sure telling them that nothing is certain until "Sauron is no more". It is at this point he plays his ace card, forming an alliance with the mighty Damrod.

And whilst Damrod may not look familiar, there is a chance you might recognize the voice. That's because he is voiced by none other than Benjamin Walker, the actor who also portrays elven High King Gil-galad in the hit show. Pulling double duty here then, maybe Walker fancied embracing his darker side with this other role? Or maybe he just wanted to play a troll? Look - who wouldn't!

Although it isn't quite clear yet how large a role Damrod will play in the season going forward we may have already seen him in action working for Adar. That's because we see the character Theo be taken by something very tall in the woods following an ambush on Adar's followers led by him and Isildur. Could this be Damrod? We will have to wait and see.

