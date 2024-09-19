Who is Fëanor in The Rings of Power? His Lord of the Rings history explained

The Rings of Power season 2 has focused heavily on Celebrimbor and Annatar's quest to forge those titular pieces of jewellery, but the cracks in this working relationship are starting to show, with the Elven smith very much opposed to making any rings for men.

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6, we hear about Fëanor and his hammer – but you might be wondering just who this character from J.R.R. Tolkien's works is, as well as what his relevance is to the story.

We've got everything you need to know about Fëanor and his connection to Celebrimbor below, drawing on Tolkien's writings. The following is totally spoiler free for The Rings of Power, too.

Who is Fëanor in The Rings of Power?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Fëanor has been mentioned a few times in The Rings of Power, and Celebrimbor uses the Elf's hammer to make his rings.

In Tolkien's writings, Fëanor was the forger of the Silmarils. These gems, also known as the Jewels of Fëanor, were created from the Two Trees of Valinor back in the First Age. They are very beautiful – and, as such, many desire them. Even Fëanor himself was not immune to their charms, becoming increasingly, jealously possessive of them, until he ultimately kept them locked away.

Melkor, AKA Morgoth (the first Dark Lord), eventually destroyed the Two Trees, which put Valinor into total darkness. Of course, that meant the only remaining light of the trees resided in the Silmarils – which Melkor had already stolen. Before he discovered their theft, Fëanor refused to give up the jewels.

Fëanor fled and ended up King of the Ñoldor as Melkor had killed his father. He urged his people to relocate to Middle-earth, which is how the Elves ended up there. Fëanor also swore an oath to recover the Silmarils, which ended up having dark consequences for him and his family, partly responsible for a tragic and deadly curse on his line.

Fëanor was ultimately killed by a Balrog of Morgoth, though his legacy lives on through Celebrimbor – who is Fëanor's grandson, and, like him, will craft beautiful but terrible creations in the Rings of Power themselves.

You can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.