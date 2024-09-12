Why the nine rings for men spell doom in The Rings of Power: the Nazghûl explained

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5, Annatar – AKA Sauron – sets his sights on even more rings: nine for men, specifically.

Celebrimbor has already forged rings for the Elves and the Dwarves, so what's the deal with these rings meant for men? We dive into the J.R.R. Tolkien lore below to bring you everything you need to know about the nine rings, and the dark future ahead for those who wield them.

Naturally, that means there are spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power season 2. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

What are the 9 rings for men in The Rings of Power?

Annatar desires an additional nine rings, after the ones already forged for Elves and the Dwarves. These nine rings, he says, will go to men – but Celebrimbor isn't happy about that, believing men to be too easily corruptible to wield such power. He resists making the rings, even when things start going wrong in the forge.

Those who know their Tolkien, though, will know that Celebrimbor is certainly wise to try and avoid crafting these particular rings. In the source material, the nine rings go to those who become the Nazghûl, AKA the Ringwraiths. These are the dark, shadowy creatures that pursue Frodo in Peter Jackson's movies.

Who are the Nazghûl in Lord of the Rings?

In the Second and Third Ages, the Nazghûl were Sauron's servants. Over time, the ringbearers were corrupted by their rings and became invisible to anyone who couldn't see into the wraith realm. Through their rings, their will was bound to Sauron's via the One Ring, and they essentially became his slaves. Their actual lives were also tied to Sauron, too, so if Sauron became weak, so did they.

At the end of the Second Age, after Sauron's defeat, the Nazghûl could no longer physically manifest – just like Sauron himself. However, since the One Ring wasn't destroyed, Sauron and the Nazghûl all lived on. It wasn't until Frodo, Samwise, and Gollum arrived at Mount Doom that they'd finally be defeated.

In Tolkien's works, only two of the Nine had their identities revealed: one is the Witch-king of Angmar, who might be hiding in plain sight in the show already. The other is Khamûl the Easterling, who has yet to appear.

The Rings of Power season 2 is releasing weekly on Prime Video now, and you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.