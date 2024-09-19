The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6 recap and Easter eggs: War comes to Eregion

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6 marks a turning point for several characters in Middle-earth. Celebrimbor, most obviously, is still at the mercy of Annatar, but the latest entry in the Prime Video series also turns the screw for the likes of Elendil in Numenor and Prince Durin in Khazad-Dum.

Below, we'll take you through all the key events and goings-on in the new episode of The Rings of Power season 2. That includes a full story recap, plus a deeper look at the Easter eggs found within an hour filled with political intrigue, subterfuge, and a giant sea creature.

Before we dig into one of the best shows on Prime Video, make sure you've heeded this spoiler warning. We’ll be breaking down significant story details in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6, so make sure you’re up to date before settling in.

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6 recap

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6 begins with Arondir tracking two orc 'deserters'. He quickly disposes of the group and, upon searching one, he discovers a map leading to Eregion.

Over in the Elven stronghold, Celebrimbor grows increasingly impatient with the creation of the nine rings for Men.

Upon asking the smiths to continue their work, Mirdania informs Celebrimbor that the Dwarves have been late with their mithril delivery. When he snaps back, Mirdania says Celebrimbor has seemed "ill-tempered."

At his wit's end, Celebrimbor explains to Annatar that he has become forgetful, even mislaying his tools – a trick by Annatar/Sauron to corrupt the "fatigued" Elven craftsman. The Lord of Eregion – lost in his work – refuses to address his people, while also requesting for Annatar to chase up the mithril.

Annatar, sensing an opportunity, says he is replacing Celebrimbor as de-facto lord of Eregion while the smith continues with his work. It's there where Annatar sees the orc's bloody message, carved on a man's torso: "Where is he?"

In the orc encampment, Adar sits down with Galadriel, who is still held prisoner. There, he gives a warning about Sauron: "His eye bores a hole while the rest of him slithers in," he says in response to Galadriel's claim that she "resisted" the Dark Lord.

Despite some bubbling tensions, Adar shows Galadriel Morgoth's crown as a means to rid Middle-earth of Sauron once and for all. A later conversation between the pair sees Galadriel accuse Adar of playing into Sauron's hands; in her mind, bringing his orc army will provide plenty of willing servants for the Dark Lord.

In Numenor, Elendil is being tried for high treason. However, Pharazon decrees that he should be set free – so long as he renounces his crimes and pledges allegiance to its new ruler.

Inevitably, Elendil refuses and is dragged away to a call. An adviser to Pharazon suggests the Valar should decide Elendil's fate: trial by abyss with the sea worm.

During a meditation session with Tom Bombadil, The Stranger sees a vision of Poppy and Nori. While The Stranger wants to master the seeing powers of the fire, Old Tom is less than happy and chides The Stranger for failing all the trials put in his way so far. "Fail the trial now, and there will not be another," Tom Bombadil says. The wizard then offers The Stranger a choice between his friends or his destiny – and saving all of Middle-earth. With that, Tom Bombadil disappears.

Elsewhere in Rhun, Poppy tells Gundabel about the benefits of constantly being on the move as wanderers. The leader of the Stoors, though, is less keen in the face of the Dark Wizard's threat – revealing that she's spent all of her life (and its biggest moments) in her home.

"It's not just where we live, it's our home," Gundabel says. Poppy, wanting to play hero, says she can turn herself in and make sure everyone else is safe.

Things are looking decidedly more golden in Khazad-dum, as King Durin's use of his ring of power has led to untold riches piling up in the Dwarven fortress.

The atmosphere is soured somewhat, however, by the arrival of Annatar. Sauron's fair form offers timber or something "more precious" in exchange for the mithril needed to complete the rings. Despite that, King Durin refuses the offer. While Annatar's farewell is cordial, he spots a familiar looking monster in the fire beside Durin. A parent, perhaps, of what's to come?

King Durin then boasts to his son that he is in a stronger position because, if an orc invasion happens, then Elves will come back to beg for mithril armor. Prince Durin then pleads with his father to take the ring off, but his King pushes him away. To help his predicament, Disa blocks the Dwarves' way to the mines – via her powers of song calling forth a swarm of bats.

At Elendil's trial by abyss, Miriel opts to take his place. The one-time ruler of Numenor is pulled under by the sea creature but – in a twist of fate – she is brought back up to the surface and survives. The Valar's verdict? Innocent. Miriel even gets a catchy new title: The Queen of the Sea.

Pharazon's day doesn't get much better, as he touches the Palantir and sees a vision of Halbrand, fire, and brimstone.

The episode ends with Eregion coming under attack from Adar and the orc army. Upon realizing he hears the siege alarm, Celebrimbor goes to tend to its people. Annatar stops him, and Celebrimbor reacts by pushing him. After stepping outside his tower, Celebrimbor is met by a vision of a peaceful Eregion, masking the truth of the chaos outside.

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 6 Easter eggs

Balrog: A fiery apparition of the balrog – a creature that would later encounter the Fellowship – is seen during King Durin and Annatar's short conversation. A sign of things to come, perhaps, if Khazad-Dum's ruler doesn't halt his greedy ways?

Palantir: Pharazon uses the Palantir, the crystal ball-like object that allows whoever touches it to glimpse a possible future, and sees a visage of Halbrand amid more unsettling imagery. It was also used, most notably, by Saruman in The Lord of the Rings – which led to his corruption by Sauron and has been referenced multiple times already this season

Simarils: Three gems crafted by the Elf Feanor, the Simarils are namechecked by Annatar towards the end of the episode to help motivate Celebrimbor into finishing his work. They've long been seen as the masterpieces of Elven craftsmanship.

Horn of… Uruk?: While not a specific reference to Boromir's use of the Horn of Gondor (as seen in Fellowship of the Ring), we can't shake the feeling that Adar's own call to arms outside of Eregion is eerily similar in its parallels. In fact, with the framing of the torches of the Uruk army – and the panning across the landscape – we're getting big inverted Beacon of Gondor vibes before yet another big battle.

For more, check out our guide to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.