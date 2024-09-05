Who are the Stoors in The Rings of Power? Their link to Gollum explained

The Rings of Power season 2 has introduced a new type of halfling: the Stoors. Not to be confused with the Harfoots, this new race are seen to live in their own community in Rhûn.

Intriguingly, though, the Stoors have a major link to a key JRR Tolkien character in the author's works, which means it's worth keeping an eye on these newcomers and how their story develops. So far, they tie to the Dark Wizard and his attempts to catch the Stranger – meaning they could be in serious danger.

We've got what you need to know about the Stoors from Tolkien's writings, as well as the lowdown on their link to a certain Sméagol, AKA Gollum. So, for all you need to know, head to the below (though there are mild spoilers for the new episode ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date).

What are the Stoors in the Rings of Power?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

We're introduced to the Stoors when Nori and Poppy stumble across one of them on their adventure. They turn out to be another race of halflings, just like the Harfoots.

We don't learn much about the Stoors in the episode, aside from the fact that their leader is pretty suspicious of outsiders. They also tell Nori about a member of the Burrows family, who found the perfect place for them to live. Sadly, he never returned to lead them there (and, interestingly enough, the Burrows family will later end up related to Frodo Baggins). So what's the history of the Stoors in J.R.R Tolkien's works?

Well, the Stoors first lived in the valleys of the river Anduin. Eventually, they settled near Dunland. But, discord drove them to the Gladden Fields, which is where they became fisher people. Now, you might remember two Hobbits seen fishing together in The Return of the King – Déagol and Sméagol.

Sméagol, of course, was ultimately corrupted by the One Ring and became Gollum, killing his cousin Déagol in the process, and he was cast out by his people. This is long after the events of The Rings of Power on the Lord of the Rings timeline, though, so don't expect to see any references to him in the show.

How the Stoor storyline plays out remains to be seen, but the episode ends with their home invaded by the Dark Wizard's allies, which could spell doom for Nori, Poppy, and their new friends. But, with the Stranger busy with Tom Bombadil, hopefully help is on the way.

The Rings of Power season 2 is releasing weekly on Prime Video now, and you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.