The Rings of Power: What is Mithril? The metal plays a huge role in The Lord of the Rings

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4. Turn back if you haven't seen the new installment in Amazon's epic Tolkien adaptation.

So the Dwarves’ secret is out – Mithril is the mysterious element that Khazad-dûm has been mining. After Elrond discovered a secret passage hidden behind a wall in Durin’s chambers, the Dwarven prince entrusted him with the secret of the precious, glowing metal.

"A new ore, lighter than silk, harder than iron as weaponry it would best our proudest blades," Durin explains. "As specie, it might be dearer than gold. This could be the beginning of a new era for our people of strength, prosperity."

However, while it sounds great, Durin points out how difficult and dangerous it is to mine in the depths of Khazad-dûm. What’s more, the Dwarves are concerned the discovery of the element will cause unwanted interest in their community from those who will take advantage of them.

After this ominous introduction, it seems Mithril will play a big role in The Rings of Power, but those familiar with Tolkien lore may remember the element is also hugely important in the future of Middle-earth. Before we delve any deeper into this, a word of warning that from here on out, we’ll be getting into some book spoilers. If you want to avoid these, stop reading now.

What is Mithril?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Mithril was first mentioned by J.R.R. Tolkien in 'The Lord of the Rings', where he described it as a precious metal that resembles silver, but is stronger and lighter than steel. By this point in the Third Age, when this story takes place, Mithril has become a very desirable metal thanks to these qualities as well as the fact very little of it still exists. And once Khazad-dûm is destroyed by the Balrog, no more Mithril ore can be mined.

Probably the most notable Mithril item in Tolkien’s works is the chainmail shirt given to Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit', which was taken by Thorin Oakenshield from Smaug’s hoard. Bilbo wears it during the Battle of the Five Armies, before later gifting it to Frodo Baggins when he embarks on his quest to destroy the One Ring. The Mithril vest saves Frodo’s skin multiple times, including at the battle in the Chamber of Mazabul and when he escapes Moira.

The other notable object made of Mithril – which will likely play into the Prime Video series – is the Ring of Power Nenya. This is one of the Three Rings forged by the Elves of Eregion that were the most powerful of the 20 created, after the One Ring. Interestingly, Nenya is the ring that is later wielded by Galadriel.

Throughout Tolkien’s books, Mithril appears a few more times of note. It's used in various forms of jewelry, armor, and even gates. There's also a legend it was used to make the ship of Eärendil that sailed into the sky.

However, in the Prime Video series, it seems most likely that we’ll see how it plays into the forging of the Rings of Power. Especially given how obsessed Celebrimbor already seems to be with it in the trailer for episode 5...

Looking for more about The Rings of Power? Check out our Total Film cover feature about the making of the show, as well as our explainers on the mysterious Stranger, who might be playing Sauron, and where The Rings of Power sits on The Lord of the Rings timeline.