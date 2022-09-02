How old is Galadriel meant to be in Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power?

Galadriel is one of the few characters in The Rings of Power who will be recognizable to fans of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In those movies, she was played by Cate Blanchett as an ethereal Elven leader who welcomes the Fellowship to Lothlórien.

While in the Prime Video series, we meet a much younger Galadriel. She’s a fierce warrior in this period, hellbent on avenging her brother’s death and finding Sauron. But just how much younger is she supposed to be at this time? Well, the answer is a bit complicated but we’ve taken a deep dive into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore to work it out.

How old is Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

In the opening episode of The Rings of Power, we first meet Galadriel as a young girl living in Valinor. The series doesn’t stay here very long, charting the events of the First Age through the show’s prologue, before reuniting with Galadriel on her mission to locate Sauron.

By the time the show reaches its main story, she’s much older. And while we don’t have an exact age for the Elven warrior in the series, we can work it out based on her age at the time of her ascension to Valinor, many thousands of years later.

Galadriel leaves Middle-earth in 3021 when she is around 8,000 years old. Given that the events of The Rings of Power take place around 3,000 years before this, it’s estimated that she’s around 5,000 years old in the show.

This is also corroborated by her birth date in Valinor of 1362 in the "Years of the Trees". She lived for around 138 years before this time came to an end – but time is measured differently during this period. In Tolkien’s notes to The Annals of Aman, he states that there are around 9.5 solar years in one Valinorian year.

The conversion would mean she lived in this period for around 1,300 years. The First Age lasts for about 587 years, while the Second Age spans 3,441 years. The Rings of Power takes place around the middle of this period, making her around 5,328 years old.

However, there is a complication… Tolkien later toyed with his conversion metric from solar years to Valinorian years. In his Appendices to The Lord of the Rings, he suggested there are actually 144 solar years per Valinorian year, which would make Galadriel much older.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Based on this metric, her time in Valinor would have lasted around 19,150 years. That would make her age during The Rings of Power actually around 23,178 years. All of this means Galadriel could be anywhere from 5,000 to 24,000 years old in The Rings of Power.

It’s not clear which timeline the Prime Video show is using. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay confirmed to Total Film that they condensed Tolkien’s canon timeline in the adaptation. So while the series takes place around the middle of the Second Age, it introduces human characters from the latter part of the Second Age – like Elendil and Isildur – much earlier on, which could potentially impact the ages of the characters.

Whatever metric you go by, given that Elves are immortal, Galadriel is a young woman in this period by her race’s standards. And it seems we’ve got a lot more of her story left to tell in the planned five seasons of The Rings of Power on their way.

