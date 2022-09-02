The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power character guide: who's who in Amazon's Middle-earth

Amazon's epic new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth, introducing us to J.R.R. Tolkien’s mythical world during a time of peace, after the defeat of Morgoth and the disappearance of Sauron. However, as a new darkness threatens the peace of the continent, several characters are drawn together to tackle the growing evil.

And, as befits such a huge story, there are also a plethora of characters involved. In episodes 1 and 2 alone, we meet Harfoots, Dwarves, and Elves, and based on the cast list for the rest of the season, we’ve got more primary characters on their way too. All in all, there’s a lot to get your head around.

But rest assured, we’ve got you covered with a deep dive into all of the characters introduced so far, who plays them, and whether they’re part of the Tolkien canon or not. As the series goes on, we’ll be adding to this guide with new introductions, so make sure you bookmark this breakdown of the creatures of Middle-earth.

The Elves

Galadriel

(Image credit: Amazon Studios/Prime Video)

Galadriel will be a familiar character for anyone who's watched Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Elf was a key part of that story, where she was played by Cate Blanchett as an ethereal ruler who welcomes the Fellowship to Lothlórien. In The Rings of Power, we meet Galadriel centuries prior when she was a young (by Elven standards) woman. This is a very different Galadriel: a fierce warrior who we meet on a mission to find Sauron after brother died at his hands. She leads her soldiers into the far northern limits of Middle-earth to locate the evil brewing, but before long is urged to stop in her mission.

Who plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

In The Rings of Power, Galadriel is played by Morfydd Clark. The Welsh actor is best known for her titular role in Saint Maud. She has also starred in the BBC and Netflix co-production of Dracula and as Sister Clara in His Dark Materials. In an interview with Total Film, Clark admitted she passed out when she found out she was cast in The Rings of Power during a Q&A for Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield.

Elrond

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Another familiar character in the new television series will be Elrond. The future leader of Rivendell, the half-elf was played by Hugo Weaving in Jackson’s films. We meet this version of Elrond when he is a young politician who finds himself kept out of key discussions as he is not yet a lord. However, Elrond is soon tasked with another mission, helping the legendary smith Celebrimbor.

Who plays Elrond in The Rings of Power?

Robert Aramayo plays Elrond in the new series. The star is no stranger to fantasy epics, previously starring as a Young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. Other past projects include Mindhunter, Behind Her Eyes, and The King’s Man.

Gil-galad

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The legendary elf king Gil-galad is the ruler of the realm of Lindon. He’s a level-headed leader who believes Middle-earth should enjoy this period of peace, rather than hunting out evil as Galadriel wishes to do. But even he can sense something is not right as something dark threatens the corner of his kingdom. Fans of Jackson’s movies will be familiar with his name from the song that Samwise Gamgee sings called 'The Fall of Gil-galad', which hints at his mysterious story. We’ll have to wait and see if this is tackled in The Rings of Power.

Who plays Gil-galad in The Rings of Power?

American actor Benjamin Walker plays Gil-galad in the Prime Video show. Marvel fans will recognise him best as Erik Gelden in Jessica Jones, but he’s also appeared in shows like The Underground Railroad and Traitors. He played Abraham Lincoln in the 2012 thriller movie Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, as well as boasting several plays on Broadway.

Celebrimbor

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The legendary elven-smith Celebrimbor plays an important role in The Rings of Power. We’re first introduced to him during a meeting with Elrond, as the young politician joins him for an ambitious plan. His reputation is far-reaching as a descendant of Feanor, who forged the three Silmarils. Of course, Tolkien fans will know how his story ends as evil rises in the kingdom.

Who plays Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power?

Charles Edwards is the acclaimed theater actor behind the role of Celebrimbor. The British thesp has also had notable roles in television shows like The Crown, where he played Sir Martin Charteris, and Downton Abbey, where he played Michael Gregson. Viewers may also recognise him from The Duke, The Witches and, a small part in Batman Begins.

Arondir

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Unlike the other elves we’ve focused on so far, Arondir is not one of the influential leaders in Lindon. He is a Silvan Elf soldier stationed in the Southlands. In The Hobbit, Tolkien describes the Silvans as unlike the High Elves, as they're both "more dangerous and less wise". While the race was established in his novels, Arondir as a character was created specifically for the Prime Video show.

Elves have been situated in the Southlands to keep an eye on the humans of the realm, after they allied with Morgoth during the First Age. His battalion has been told they’ll soon be leaving the area when we first meet him, but not before he notices something is awry in the local area.

Ismael Cruz Córdova plays Arondir. The actor has had a long career on television so far, with roles in The Undoing, The Mandalorian, Ray Donovan, and The Good Wife. He even voiced Mando in Sesame Street between 2013 and 2015.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Elanor is one of the Harfoots, the early predecessors to the Hobbits, who migrate with the seasons. While only mentioned in passing in Tolkien’s works, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne made them a central part of this story – as a result, all the Harfoots are original creations for the show. Their most important member is Nori, who is always looking for the next adventure – before always finding herself in trouble. With her eyes firmly fixed on the sky, you get the sense she’s always wondering if there’s more to life than her immediate surroundings. However, when she discovers a mysterious man who seems to have fallen from a meteor, it seems Nori might have got in over her head.

Who plays Nori in The Rings of Power?

Australian actor Markella Kavenagh plays Nori. While The Rings of Power is undoubtedly her biggest part yet, she’s appeared in several crime dramas including The Gloaming and The Cry, as well as the acclaimed adaptation of Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Poppy Proudfellow

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Poppy is Nori’s best friend and is often being dragged into her latest antics. Another of the Harfoots, she’s always following behind her pal on her ill-advised adventures. This means she’s on hand when Nori discovers the stranger in the woods, as they team up to work out who he is while keeping the secret from their family. Like the other Harfoots, Poppy is not a character in Tolkien’s books.

Who plays Poppy in The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power is Megan Richards’ first major television show, but she has appeared in small roles on Pan Tau and Doctors. Back in 2018 she also played Mimi Brookes in Wanderlust, alongside Toni Collette and House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy.

Sadoc Burrows

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Sadoc Burrows is one of the elders of the Harfoots, keeping track of wanderers who stray too close to their home. There remains a lot of mystery surrounding his character, but it seems he’s the eyes and ears of the Harfoots, plotting their next migration as well as observing everything they’re up to. Tolkien’s texts don’t give us any hints either, as Sadoc is a creation purely for the show.

Who plays Sadoc in The Rings of Power?

Sardoc is played by legendary British comedian Sir Lenny Henry. The actor, writer, and stand-up has been performing since the late 1970s and has appeared in numerous shows across his career, including The Lenny Henry Show and Chef! He’s also one of the main presenters of Comic Relief, a charity he co-founded with Richard Curtis.

The Dwarves

Durin IV

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

During the Second Age, Khazad-dûm was the home to the dwarven kingdom, long before it falls into ruin. In the Rings of Power, this is ruled over by King Durin III (Peter Mullan), who is supported by his son Prince Durin IV. We meet Durin IV burdened with the responsibility of keeping their kingdom thriving, and protecting it from outsiders (even if they’re old friends). The Dwarven kings were well documented by Tolkien, though their exact antics were only broadly touched upon.

Who plays Durin IV in The Rings of Power?

Welsh actor Owain Arthur plays Durin IV in The Rings of Power. His most notable role was on stage, playing Francis Henshall in One Man, Two Guvnors. However, he’s also had a varied career on screen as well, including roles in A Confession, Casualty and Hard Sun.

Disa

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Disa is Durin IV’s wife, who lives with him and their children in Khazad-dûm. She’s the first female dwarf to ever be depicted in Tolkien adaptations. Disa is also noted for her beautiful singing voice – which we heard a snippet of in the series trailer. Unlike her husband Durin IV, Disa was a character created for the show and is not part of Tolkien’s books.

Who plays Disa in The Rings of Power?

Sophia Nomvete plays Princess Disa in the show. She’s an acclaimed theater actor having appeared in several RSC productions, as well as musicals like The Color Purple. Her only other role on television so far was in Swashbuckle, a children’s TV show where she played Captain HeyHo.

The Humans

Bronwyn

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Bronwyn lives in the Southlands, the area that Arondir looks after, with her son Theo. She works as a healer in the local area, but her connection with the Elven soldier raises eyebrows in the town. And when it seems like a danger may be lurking nearby, the pair team up to find out what the threat may be. Bronwyn is another new creation for the Prime Video show, and isn’t a part of Tolkien’s texts.

Who plays Bronwyn in The Rings of Power?

Bronwyn is played by Nazanin Boniadi in The Rings of Power. The actor is best known for her role as Leyla Mir in General Hospital, as well as playing Nora in How I Met Your Mother. Other notable projects include Homeland, Hotel Mumbai, and Counterpart.

Theo

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Theo is Bronwyn’s young son, who lives with her in the Southlands. We meet him as he’s up to no good with his friends and finds a mysterious dagger of strange origins. It’s not yet clear what this is, but it seems to hold a dark magic. Like his mother, Theo is also a new creation for The Rings of Power television show.

Who plays Theo in The Rings of Power?

Australian actor Tyroe Muhafidin plays young Theo in one of his first major roles. The 16-year-old actor only main project before this was as Brody in the mini-series Caravan, but it seems likely his star is about to rise as the fantasy epic airs.

Halbrand

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Halbrand is introduced in the second episode and helps Galadriel after she is found floating out at sea. After abandoning her ship to continue her mission to locate Sauron, she’s left adrift in the Sundering Seas before a broken boat full of humans rescue her. Among them is Halbrand who develops an uneasy alliance with Galadriel as the pair begin their journey to the island of Numenor. Halbrand does not appear in Tolkien’s books at any point.

Who plays Halbrand in The Rings of Power?

Halbrand is played by Charlie Vickers, who is best known for playing Guglielmo Pazzi in Medici and Dan in Palm Beach. He’s got a few projects lined up over the next few years as well, including The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart with Sigourney Weaver.

Unknown

The Stranger

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

As is clear from his name, we know very little about this mysterious character at the moment. Nori spots him after a meteor lands in the woods where she lives with her fellow Harfoots. But the tall man doesn’t speak their language and is like no one they’ve ever seen before. It seems the mystery surrounding his character will only be revealed as the series goes on. Could he be a wizard? Could he be evil? Is he maybe another character from Tolkien’s lore entirely? It seems we’ll just have to wait and see.

Who plays The Stranger in The Rings of Power?

Daniel Weyman plays the mysterious character in the new series. He’s previously played Dr Kenny in Gentleman Jack, Adam Wainwright in Foyle’s War, and Max Thorndyke in Silent Witness. He also recently voiced Rick Madoc in the podcast series for The Sandman.

For what else to watch on Prime Video, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies