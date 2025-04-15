Cate Blanchett says she’s seriously considering giving up acting: "I mean it"

There is little doubt that Cate Blanchett is one of the best actresses of our time. Now, the two-time Oscar winner, who has starred in major franchises like Lord of the Rings and the MCU, is considering giving up acting for good.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Blanchett talked about her plans for the near future. "My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life," she explained.

The Australian actress also opened up about her struggles with her celebrity status. "When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I'm not that person.

"I make more sense in motion – it's been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed. I've always felt like I'm on the periphery of things, so I'm always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I'm in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I've spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."

Blanchett's early retirement would be a tremendous loss for the world of cinema. The actress has won two Academy Awards for best supporting actress in The Aviator and best actress in Blue Jasmine, and has delivered memorable performances in fan-favorite sagas like The Lord of the Rings, where she played Galadriel.

We last saw her in Steven Soderbergh's spy thriller Black Bag, where she starred opposite Michael Fassbender. Her next projects include the star-studded alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, and Jim Jarmusch’s new movie Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

