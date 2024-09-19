The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6 just set up the darkest moment of the show yet – if they stick to Tolkien

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6.

The latest episode of The Rings of Power season 2 brings Middle-earth to a new level of darkness as danger approaches around every corner. Khazad-Dum is becoming an increasingly treacherous place under King Durin’s rule and the humans in Numenor are using ancient forms of judgement to sentence their occupants. Meanwhile, in Eregion, Annatar is growing more impatient with Celebrimbor’s progress on the rings, and the tension reaches boiling point at the end of episode 6.

In the final moments of the latest episode, war approaches as Adar and his army of orcs attack Eregion. The siege alarm sounds in the walled city, but Annatar masks the truth from Celebrimbor. It’s a race against time to make the rings as the battle beckons. And while we don’t see much of it in the final moments of the episode, they neatly set up one of the most brutal sequences of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works: the sack of Eregion.

Below, we get into exactly what happens in the books to give you a taste of what to come. Although, be warned, we’ll be dealing with some big spoilers from J.R.R. Tolkien’s works as we discuss the ins and outs of what happens, so make sure you want to know before reading on.

What is the sack of Eregion in Tolkien’s books?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In Tolkien’s novels, the lead up to the sack of Eregion plays out a little differently. In the Second Age, Sauron storms the Elven stronghold in order to claim the Rings of Power. Now, as we know in the TV adaptation, Sauron has actually been there all along in his Annatar form.

In the books, Sauron had already left Eregion and returned to Mordor after influencing Celebrimbor to make the rings. At this time, he had crafted a master ring to rule them all, and when the Elven smith discovered this, he gave the Three to the Elves to prevent the Dark Lord from getting the ones he most desired.

It was in response to this that Sauron led an army out of Mordor to attack the city. Elrond and Gil-galad were sent to help defend, resulting in a devastating clash between the two armies.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How does the sack of Eregion end?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Well, we’re getting into big spoiler territory here – although it’s worth pointing out that this might not be how the show adapts the battle. In Tolkien’s writings, eventually Elrond and the Elves were no longer able to hold Sauron back and he reached the city. Celebrimbor was the last line of defence on the steps of the House of the Mírdain, but Sauron captured him.

He took the Nine Rings and tortured him to find out where the Seven were. However, he protected the identity of who had the Three. The Elven smith was then shot with Orc-arrows and used as a banner in Sauron’s stand against Elrond. Pretty, grisly right?

The Dwarves from Khazad-dûm then joined the fight, but they only succeeded in slowing Sauron down, allowing the forces enough time to flee. In the aftermath, many of Elrond’s Elves went to the stronghold of Imladris while the Dwarves returned to Khazad-dûm, where the Doors of Durin were sealed.

It’s a major turning point in Middle-earth’s history as Sauron then has many of the Rings of Power in his grasp.

The Rings of Power season 2 is airing weekly on Prime Video. For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, our guide to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule, and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.