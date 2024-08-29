All of the Rings of Power in Lord of the Rings explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3.

The Rings of Power season 2 sees the show finally living up to its name as the importance of the rings come into play. At the end of season 1, we saw Celebrimbor forge three powerful rings using Mithril in order to help the Elves stop Lindon from dying. Now, as season 2 begins, then great smith will be very busy as he opens a new forge and creates several more under the influence of Sauron in his Annatar fair form.

Below, we get into the details of all the Rings of Power in the world of Tolkien that you need to know about, as well as how they’ve been used in the Prime Video adaptation so far. As the series progresses, we’ll be keeping this page updated too as the hierarchy of power shifts in Middle-earth.

All of the Rings of Power explained

The Three: The Elven rings

Narya

Nenya

Vilya

The first rings forged by Celebrimbor were The Three, made for the Elves. We saw these forged at the end of season 1, and as season 2 begins, we finally see them in action. At the beginning of the second season, Elrond tries to destroy them, fearing their power, but is ultimately unable to as he puts his trust in the wrong person: Círdan. At the end of episode 1, the rings are given to Círdan, Galadriel, and Gil-Galad.

The Seven: The Dwarven rings

We’ve seen some of the Dwarven Rings of Power in the promotional material for season 2, including a picture of King Durin III wearing one. However, it’s only in episode 3 that we start seeing them being forged, as it’s confirmed there will be one ring for each dwarven lord. In Tolkien canon, seven rings were forged for the Dwarves during the Second Age. Their individual names were not known, but they were given to the leaders of each family: Durin's Folk, Firebeards, Broadbeams, Ironfists, Stiffbeards, Blacklocks, and Stonefoots.

The Nine: The rings for Men

While we haven’t seen them yet in the Prime Video show, nine rings were forged for the leaders of Men. These gave them the ability to increase their lifespans and see worlds beyond those that mortal men can see. However, a terrible fate befalls those who wear them.

The One Ring to Rule Them All

Finally, Sauron forged one ring to control all of the other Rings of Power, made in the fires of Mount Doom. This is, of course, the basis of the main Lord of the Rings trilogy and Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. We’d imagine the story of The Rings of Power will eventually lead us to this.

