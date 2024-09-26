The Rings of Power season 2 finale trailer teases the Stranger’s identity and a reunion between Galadriel and Sauron

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is almost drawing to a close, and we have one final epic episode on the way. While a lot is still unknown about how it will all come to an end, Prime Video has released a dramatic trailer, teasing some major upcoming plot points.

The trailer was tagged on at the end of the latest episode. You can watch it on Prime Video directly here or watch a slightly trimmed version on Reddit here.

"Manwë promised you’d come," the Dark Wizard says to the Stranger as the new trailer begins. "You know me?" he replies. Could we be about to find out who he really is? Another storyline teased is Isildur and Estrid, who are seen kissing, as Numenor declares everyone not following Pharazon as a "traitor".

Meanwhile, Prince Durin confronts his father, telling him to take off the ring. It doesn’t seem like that goes too well as we get a glimpse of the Balrog in the flames of the mountain. In the final moments, we see Annatar reach for Morgoth’s helmet, as Galadriel watches on.

Speaking about the season finale, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay opened up about what viewers can expect on the after show. "Seven is this epic battle, psychological warfare, all the character pieces coming together," McKay says. "Eight, our hope I think is to go underneath it. It becomes quite emotional."

For more, check out our guides to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.