Shelob makes a brief appearance in The Rings of Power season 2 – here’s everything you need to know about Frodo’s former giant spider foe

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-3.

The Rings of Power season 2 brings several key Lord of the Rings monsters into the fold in its early episodes, including one very familiar giant spider. Shelob, one of the most terrifying monsters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s books makes an appearance early on in the new season, where she causes some issues for Isildur (Maxim Baldry). But just who exactly is this creature, and what is their significance in the wider franchise? We’ve got everything you need to know about Shelob.

How does Shelob appear in The Rings of Power season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In season 2 episode 2, Isildur wakes in Mordor, where he is being held captive by the orcs. However, that’s not the only thing he has to contend with, as a giant spider-like beast attacks him.

After grappling on the floor, Isildur stabs Shelob and she quickly retreats, giving Isildur enough time to escape the cave on horseback. The spider tries to follow him but can’t keep up with him under the harsh glare of the light.

Actor Baldry also told GamesRadar+ earlier this year what this sequence was like to film. "I think there was a lot of expectation about how Shelob would look like," he told us at San Diego Comic-Con.

"From when we were filming, it was a rugby ball, two guys in morph suits and some sticks, and I was like, ‘Oh god how is this going to turn out?’ I think they’ve done such an amazing job with it. It’s just so intricate. I think they give Shelob a really strong personality."

When does Shelob appear in Lord of the Rings?

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Shelob’s lair is Cirith Ungol, which is the path leading into Mordor in J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings. It’s the path that Gollum leads Frodo and Samwise, claiming it’s a safe journey into Mordor, where they plan to destroy the One Ring. However, Gollum is actually hoping he can steal the ring for himself after Shelob attacks.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The plan is thwarted when Samwise blinds Shelob temporarily using the Phial of Galadriel, before stabbing her with the Elvish sword Sting. She appears in Peter Jackson’s trilogy too in The Two Towers, where her appearance was based on a New Zealand tunnel-web spider.

For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, as well as our The Rings of Power season 2 review and our The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule.