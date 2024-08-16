The Rings of Power star teases iconic Lord of the Rings monster Shelob’s "intricate" design in season 2

The Rings of Power season 2 features the introduction of some major monsters into the Prime Video fantasy, with both the ents and Damrod appearing. Although, probably one of the most exciting additions for fans of Lord of the Rings is Shelob.

The giant spider is an iconic J.R.R. Tolkien character who is the offspring of the legendary arachnid Ungoliant. Fans of Peter Jackson’s films may remember the spider best too from its attack on Sam and Frodo on their way to Mordor.

The version we’ll meet in The Rings of Power season 2 is no less terrifying. This time around, she’ll be causing issues for Isildur, who you’ll remember was last seen trapped in Mordor at the end of season 1. Speaking to GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Maxim Baldry teases just what this version of the iconic spider will be like.

"I think there was a lot of expectation about how Shelob would look like," he tells us. "From when we were filming, it was a rugby ball, two guys in morph suits and some sticks, and I was like, ‘Oh god how is this going to turn out?’ I think they’ve done such an amazing job with it. It’s just so intricate. I think they give Shelob a really strong personality."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The actor goes on to tease a bit about what the moment Isildur meets Shelob will be like, as we’ve seen teased in the trailers. "It’s almost like a chess game, Isildur is on the floor and he has no idea where Shelob is but he knows he’s in a spider’s cave and there’s this push and pull between these two characters," he continues. "Then you come face to face with Shelob and you really see this monster, this spider. Isildur just locks eyes with them and there’s this beautiful moment of just, ‘Oh my god how is this going to pan out, how is this going to play.’"

For Baldry, season 2 presented some huge storylines for him to tell in the journey to his character becoming a very important part of the Lord of the Rings story. "I think from the get-go it’s a story of survival for Isildur and he is desperate," he adds. "I think being abandoned by your whole family and by your nation is a terrifying thing, and even more scary when you wake up in a spider’s cave. He has to fight off a lot of monsters, and I think that has been the most joyous thing, just a lot of embodying Isildur in a really physical way." It’s not all doom and gloom for Isildur, either, Baldry confirms: "Season 2 he falls in love for the first time."

The Rings of Power season 2 begins on Prime Video on August 29 with a three-episode premiere. For more, check out our guides to how to watch the Lord of the Rings movies and shows in order and our breakdown of the Lord of the Rings timeline.