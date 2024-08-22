The Rings of Power season 2 features a surprise new Sauron actor that the showrunners kept hidden for years

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will soon begin on Prime Video with an epic return to Middle-earth. All of the major players are back this time around, as well as some new faces - including a new actor playing Sauron.

As revealed by IGN , in the opening scene of season 2, Sauron will be played by Jack Lowden. The actor, known for his roles in Slow Horses and Dunkirk, plays an earlier version of the character in a flashback scene.

You can see a quick glimpse at him in their exclusive footage, which shows him with long blonde hair speaking to the orcs as Adar looks on. "A new age begins under me, your new master, Sauron," he says. Lowden adds some context in the video, explaining: "This is a flashback about a thousand years before the first season, after Morgoth has been defeated." Watch the video below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 - Exclusive Behind the Scenes Clip (2024) - YouTube Watch On

We actually know quite a bit about this opening scene as the showrunners teased exactly what happens to Total Film earlier this year. Season 2 begins with a flashback to the end of the First Age, after Morgoth’s defeat.

"We open in the darkness, an orc walks in, and we see there are thousands of orcs gathered," Patrick McKay explained. "He’s about to be crowned, pitching his vision of Middle-earth, and right before they lay the crown on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns it upside down, and stabs him in the back. It’s the assassination of Sauron."

Now, Sauron’s recasting in the opening scene isn’t necessarily surprising given that the Dark Lord is a master of disguises, wearing many faces over his time. It also allows a slight plot concern to be resolved too, given Adar doesn’t recognize Halbrand back in season 1 when he confronts him. At the time, this was surprising given Adar and Sauron have such a long history together. Now we know why.

The Rings of Power season 2 begins with a three-episode premiere on August 29.