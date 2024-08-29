Galadriel's vision in The Rings of Power season 2 is an ominous sign of things to come – if you know your Tolkien

Galadriel's vision in the second episode of The Rings of Power season 2 is a bleak, shuddering reminder of Sauron's influence not only over Morfydd Clark's elf, but all of Middle-earth.

But what is the meaning behind Galadriel's vision? And why can she suddenly see what has not yet come to pass? After all, there's a sudden 'death' found within, and the words that spill out before a major character's dreamlike demise feel less like a warning and more like prophecy.

Below, we'll run through exactly what just happened – while theorizing over what it could mean for the season (and show as a whole) moving forward.

Possible spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 (and J.R.R. Tolkien's works) follow. You have been warned!

What happens in Galadriel's vision?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While burying the leaves of the golden elven tree and mourning her brother Finrod, Galadriel turns to see Celebrimbor.

"They did not tell me you had arrived," Galadriel says. From Galadriel's words, it is clear that – in that first moment – she does not realize what she is seeing is a vision.

After talk of an "unexpected visitor", the skies darken and Halbrand/Sauron's whispers start to bounce around the forest.

Roots then spring forth and head towards Celebrimbor, who says, "Are they not the seeds you planted?"

In Black Speech – the language later invented by Sauron – Celebrimbor speaks the names of all but one of the rings of power: three for elves, seven for dwarves, and nine for Men. He is then stabbed through the chest by the roots and 'killed'. The One Ring is not mentioned.

Galadriel then shakes out of her vision to see the true picture before her: a meeting of the elven commanders, including Gil-galad.

What does Galadriel's vision mean?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"Since the wearing of this ring, I have perceived glimpses of the unseen world; as dreams unbidden, coming forth to crowd my waking mind," Galadriel tells Gil-galad of the influence of her ring, Nenya.

Gil-galad, too, has seen visions of the future since wearing his ring: mountains crumbling, waters running dry, and black clouds gathering over white towers. That's a portent of doom if ever we've heard one.

That would also suggest that the three elven rings forged by Celebrimbor are able to awaken latent talents hidden inside the wearers – namely, their means to see into a possible future.

Elves and the ability to see beyond their limits has been present in Middle-earth before. The palantir, the crystal balls that grant its user sight of other places or times, were first created by the elves of Valinor.

It stands to reason, then, that what Galadriel has just seen with the mention of the 19 rings of power (minus the One Ring, tellingly) and Celebrimbor's death is something that is bound to happen should Sauron be allowed to continue with his plans in Middle-earth.

Whether that comes true or not is a question for the rest of the second season of The Rings of Power, but those with knowledge of what comes next in the story may understand its significance more than most…

What happens to Celebrimbor and the rings in Tolkien's works? (Spoilers)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If you've read Tolkien's works, then you'll soon recognize Galadriel's vision as a clever piece of foreshadowing.

In one of the Unfinished Tales (from Christopher Tolkien), it is revealed that Celebrimbor dies and his body is paraded in similar fashion to that which we saw in Galadriel's vision: he is shot through the chest with arrows and hung up like a banner.

The rings, of course, are already well on their way to being forged. Three have been made, with Sauron's arrival as 'Annatar', The Lord of Gifts, setting into motion the construction of the remaining 16 rings – which confirms that The Rings of Power is closely following Tolkien's histories.

Sauron would then go on to create The One Ring in secret, so that he could rule over all of Middle-earth – and its ring-bearers.

For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, as well as our The Rings of Power season 2 review and our The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule. Then dive into our explainer on The Stranger to unlock one of the show's big mysteries.