The Rings of Power fans are convinced Adar is going to meet a terrible fate: "Dude's about to die the most gruesome death to ever grace a screen"

The Rings of Power season 2 has everyone speculating about what might happen to Adar.

The character, played by Sam Hazeldine, is an all-original creation of the Prime Video show and does not exist in J.R.R. Tolkien's works, which means his fate is a complete unknown.

"He betrayed and killed Sauron. And then humiliated him again in his Halbrand form, making him swear at his feet," points out one fan . "Dude's about to die the most gruesome death to ever grace a screen."

"Or, Sauron finally reveals himself and grants Adar clemency only after tossing lava on him, melting away his regal corpse, and forever onward, he will be known as Gothmog, the same bloated Orc we see in the LotR trilogy," speculates someone else .

"Someone once wrote here that when Sauron regains complete control of the Orcs he can order them to kill Adar. Killed by his own 'children' would be a truly tragic death. And this was posted before S2 aired and before we saw the first scene of episode 1. So this would parallel the first death of Sauron, too," says another fan .

"He's my absolute favourite character from the show! [Joseph] Mawle's emotional portrayal was definitely the highlight of season 1 for me, and Hazeldine has done brilliantly continuing the role. I'm insanely attached to his character now," says another person . "I've come to accept he probably won't survive the season, but I'm dreading the kind of end he's going to have. Given how much Sauron hates him it'll probably be brutal, but I can't stop thinking it'll also be tragic, something like the Uruks turning on him.. Honestly I would cry"

We don't have long to find out what might happen to Adar this season, as the Lord of the Rings show has just two episodes remaining.

