Galadriel and Adar actors tease their unlikely alliance in The Rings of Power season 2: "I think it's sort of a needs must thing"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is looming and in the recent action-packed trailer we got to see an unlikely team-up between two very different characters, Galadriel and Adar, an alliance that stars Morfydd Clark and Sam Hazeldine say is a "needs must" to defeat Sauron .

"I think it's sort of a needs must thing," new Adar actor Hazeldine tells GamesRadar+. "We end season one as enemies and so it's like we have to think of something to do to combat the power of Sauron because he's very much back in this series and all of Middle-earth knows it."

In the final trailer for Rings of Power season 2 , we see Middle Earth reeling from Sauron’s unmasking, but his dark work is only just beginning as blood and gore sweeps across the land from Mordor to Eregion. The carnage goes as far as to force two once enemies Adar and Galadriel together, as the orc lord says in the clip: "Sauron is my enemy as much as yours, I can help you destroy him."

However, as stubborn as she may be, Galadriel knows that this alliance may be her only hope as she is in danger now her once-friend Halbrand is unveiled as Sauron . "She's got, obviously, someone pretty bad who's pretty preoccupied with her, which is horrible, Sauron," says Galadriel actor Clark. "She's kind of become the center of an obsession, and that's terrifying."

Hazeldine adds, "There's a sense of panic and fear and we have to kind of put our heads together to work out what we could do to create enough of an opposite force of power to have a chance to destroy him and for us to survive."

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It is important to note that Adar is as much affected by Sauron as Galadriel is, as he was once a servant of the Dark Lord but rebelled when Sauron started to experiment on the orcs. "I feel that Adar was duped by Sauron and Morgoth into becoming what he is now," says Hazeldine. In this way, the two are the same. "We do have that in common. We've both been duped by Sauron," adds Clark.

Could this be a turning point for the evil elf? Well, we know from his relationship with the orcs that there is still some good left in him. Adar sees himself as somewhat of a caring father figure to his deformed footsoldiers, unlike The Lord of the Rings’ Saruman. "He feels a sense of responsibility for them because really he sort of blames himself for, not so much their creation, because he loves them, but the fact that they are used in the way that they are used." The star adds, "There is nowhere for them to go, so he feels a great sense of responsibility and duty."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 hits Prime Video on August 29. For now, check out the best shows on Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming TV shows heading your way soon.