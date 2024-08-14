Final trailer for The Rings of Power season 2 sees Sauron and Galadriel reunite in battle

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 â€“ Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The final, epic trailer for The Rings of Power season 2 is here, and it features a reunion we’ve all been waiting for. The dark, moody new teaser teases the Siege of Eregion, as we see the orcs, dwarves, elves, and humans all prepare for the great battle ahead.

Sauron, in his Annatar form, hangs heavily over the trailer as we see his poisonous effect on Celebrimbor. "What have you done to me?" Celebrimbor screams, as Sauron’s influence over making new rings in Eregion takes center stage. Elsewhere, it seems unlikely alliances will be forged as Galadriel and Adar join forces to take down the dark lord. "Sooner or later, Sauron’s eye bores a hole, the rest of him slithers in," Adar warns. Balrog, Damrod, Shelob, and the Ents all also appear in the new clip.

The final trailer culminates in a brutal stand-off between Galadriel and Sauron, who we last saw at the end of season 1 when she uncovered his true identity. "Every soul in the seen and unseen world will know that it was you who was the architect of their demise," Sauron says in a voiceover before the pair clash sword with helmet.

The official synopsis for the second season reads, "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

The Rings of Power season 2 begins on August 29 with the first three episodes. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to stream right now.