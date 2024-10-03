The Rings of Power season 2, episode 8 finally confirms the fate of Adar

The Rings of Power season 2, episode 8 is one explosive finale. Amid all the high-octane drama is the reveal of one character's fate: Adar.

Adar is an all original character, which means no one has had any idea what will happen to him since he was first introduced. That's made him all the more fascinating, considering other figures like Sauron and Galadriel have their stories mapped out for centuries in J.R.R. Tolkien's works.

Below, we break down what happens to Adar in The Rings of Power season 2 finale – so, naturally, there are major spoilers ahead. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

What is Adar's fate in The Rings of Power season 2 finale?

As the Siege of Eregion rages on, the orcs eventually switch allegiance to Sauron. That's because Adar is committed to taking down Sauron at all costs, even as the casualties stack up.

Adar has stolen Nenya, Galadriel's ring, and in the finale it's revealed that the ring has healed him and restored him back to his elven look. But, it only works as long as he has the ring in his possession. He hands the ring back to Galadriel and asks her to help him earn back his name Adar, which means "father."

But, before Galadriel can do this, Annatar – who is of course Sauron – appears with the orcs. History repeats itself as the orcs turn on Adar, stabbing him repeatedly, just as they did to Sauron in the flashback at the beginning of season 2, episode 1. Adar dies, betrayed by his own children. In an ironic twist, the orc leading the pack – and the one the most concerned about the casualties under Adar's leadership – ends up killed by Sauron anyway, after Galadriel escapes.

Many people guessed Adar would die a gruesome death, but, still, the scene itself is certainly a shocking and tragic end for the antagonist.

