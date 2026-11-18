The Rings of Power season 3 has just set up its most influential moment yet: the crafting of the One Ring. After going to any length he could to find out the secret of forging it, Celeborn finally revealed the secret at the end of episode 6.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 3, episode 6
After torturing the Elf with Celebrimbor's machine, Sauron visits him undercover as Galadriel. He finally reveals that the Elven smith who he spent time in prison with did tell him everything, and it's Finrod's (Galadriel's brother) dagger that is the answer to his search.
"The dagger from Valinor, it's gold and silver from Valinor," Sauron says as he finally understands what he needs. Celebrimbor warns him in hallucination form that he doesn't yet have all the answers though.
"The hammer was forged by Feanor himself, he designed it to be unbreakable," he says. "No forge can melt it". Well, perhaps no forge, but Sauron has an idea of somewhere that might be able to: the fires of Mount Doom.
This whole storyline has been broadened from Tolkien's works. In The Fellowship of the Ring, the author wrote: "In the land of Mordor, in the fires of Mount Doom, the Dark Lord Sauron forged in secret, a master ring, to control all others. And into this ring he poured all his cruelty, his malice and his will to dominate all life. One ring to rule them all. One by one, the free peoples of Middle Earth fell to the power of the Ring."
However, the ins and outs of how exactly it was forged were not revealed in Tolkien's writings. This is something that showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne have expanded upon for the Amazon series.
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Speaking to GamesRadar+ about the upcoming forging, they revealed it was the "most complex sequence we've ever done". McKay explained: "That starts on the page. It was like four pages of prose describing what he went through, and then you know you bring in your department heads.
"And then they all have different ideas of what he should be wearing, how should it break down over the course of the sequence, that's multiple garments. How should injuries accrue? You know, and then also what is the kind of magic? And all of these pieces are coming together."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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