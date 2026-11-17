Even as a longtime fan of SCS Software's line of truck simulators, I still have a little difficulty believing just how popular they've remained over the past decade. American Truck Simulator just hit a new concurrent player record in September thanks to a fresh bit of DLC that lets you escape the trucking grind, and now Euro Truck Simulator 2 has done the same on a much more impressive scale.
On November 12, the Coaches DLC launched for Euro Truck Simulator 2. For my fellow Americans, you can translate "coaches" to "buses" – this is an expansion all about getting behind the wheel of a public transportation vehicle, picking up passengers, and taking them on long-distance trips across Europe. Like with American Truck Simulator's Road Trip DLC, it offers a whole new way to explore a now-massive map, and fans have been playing it in droves.
Euro Truck Simulator 2 reached a new all-time Steam concurrent player record of 101,783 on November 15, as SteamDB shows. That's a massive jump over the previous record of 73,887, set back in February, and genuinely incredible for a game that was first released in 2012.
"14 years on Steam, with a dedicated community that's passionate, creative & has always supported us," community manager Alex Blackman enthuses in a tweet. "We've smashed our record (again!) today with 101,000+ concurrent players on Steam! Thank you, everyone!"
In fact, Blackman himself might offer a good example of just how dedicated that community is. He founded TruckersFM, an online radio station built for truck sim players and run by a dedicated team of volunteer DJs. While Blackman has moved to work for SCS itself, TruckersFM is still going strong over a decade after it was founded. Who knows what that community will look like in another decade's time?
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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