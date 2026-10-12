Steam hits new all-time high of over 43 million concurrent users just 7 months after its last record as Wardogs and Deadlock surge in popularity

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Valve's platform is having a good 2026

A man is shot in Wardogs
(Image credit: Bulkhead)

We regularly report on individual games breaking their concurrent player records on Steam, but this time the focus is on Valve's storefront itself. This month, October 2026, the marketplace hit a new all-time record for concurrent users, safely leapfrogging the previous benchmark.

Per SteamDB, Valve's platform had a ridiculous 43,505,724 people using it at once during October 11. That's a significant amount of accounts to be active at once, to say the least.

The last record, a similarly beefy 42,686,616, wasn't actually that long ago, occurring in March of this year. 2026 is turning out to be a good lap around the sun for Gabe Newell and his cohorts. I'm sure he'll be buying more yachts to celebrate.

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For comparison, the current number is more than the last recorded populations of Canada, Poland, and Mozambique. I'd joke about Valve founding its own sovereign state using fans of Steam, but I wouldn't put it past them to do it for a meme.

The service has enjoyed an increased uptick this decade compared to the last. Starting with a surge while we were all in lockdown, Steam crossed the 40 million threshold a good deal quicker than it did the 20 million line.

Even without hard data, there are accelerants we can point towards here. The diversity of games available, since Steam offers a huge amount of indie and lower-specced releases alongside all the triple-A stuff, and more live-service projects such as Wardogs and Deadlock that start off in early access or are simply preferable on PC.

But mostly I think this just makes it clear more people than ever are enjoying video games in some form or another. Which is great for everyone, but especially those of us who're still hoping for Half-Life 3. Someday, comrades.

Steam on track to earn a record $20 billion this year thanks to games like The Witcher 3 Remastered and Wardogs, analyst says after a massive September.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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