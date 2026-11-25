The prayers of Final Fantasy old heads were finally answered this year with the release of Final Fantasy Resonance, a particularly retro-feeling entry in the franchise. Between the real-time battle system and 2.5D aesthetic, it's a throwback in the best way, and fans embraced it wholeheartedly, so much so, even the devs were surprised.
"I think the action-oriented and 3D Final Fantasy games are wonderful too," Keisuke Nakashima, producer on Resonance, told Game*Spark, as translated by Automaton. "But I was surprised to see just how many people, not only in Japan but overseas as well, are eager for the kind of Final Fantasy they remember from back in the day, with classic turn-based battles and pixel art."
I'm a member of said corner of the overall fandom. Much as I enjoyed the huge, sleek main entries, my heart yearns for games that look and feel like the SNES installments, but with contemporary flavor. That's what Resonance delivers.
"We figured it was something we ourselves would enjoy, and that there would be players out there who’d feel the same way," Nakashima adds. That's always a good starting point, and the devs figured correctly, although there was some concern over just how much it stood out amid the slate otherwise.
"I expected opinions on it might be divided," Hiroto Furuya, director of Resonance, commented in the same interview. "I think the fact that a game with such an unusual background has been embraced by so many people is a positive for the industry as a whole, and I’m personally very happy to see it."
You and I both. Fans of the long-running role-playing juggernaut have had plenty to enjoy the last while. Besides Resonance, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continued the trilogy's blockbuster redux of the classic game, and Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles resurrected a fan-favorite for modern systems.
Final Fantasy Resonance is itself a top-down remake of aspects of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, a mobile game from 2015. I'm willing to bet most who checked out this version glossed over the original. It's probably safe to get moving on a follow-up that draws from further parts of the narrative in Exvius.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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