On the way to the new expansion Evercold, ever-beloved Square Enix MMO Final Fantasy 14 has seen a couple of long-awaited server matching changes roll out across Europe, Japan, and North America – and it seems they're not quite over yet.
If you're a raider, then you were likely one of many Warriors of Light awaiting the data center party finder merges. As a Chaos player myself, I know I certainly was, and I'm thrilled to see Savage and Ultimate listings by the dozen now – but I never expected to get to play alongside folks from the US.
It seems I (and every other Europe-based player) will indeed get to next month, though, as Square Enix outlines in a new announcement online. And we have Evercold to thank.
"To help alleviate server congestion following the release of Patch 8.0, we will be enabling cross-region Data Center Travel between the North American and European data centers during scheduled maintenance on Tuesday, December 1, 2026," as the studio reveals.
It's no secret that "login queues tend to become extremely long during peak times following an expansion release," after all. "As peak play times differ between North America and Europe, another physical data center may be less crowded and serve as a viable option when login queues on your usual data center are long."
If you're worried about latency (high ping, my not-so-beloved), that's valid – but Square Enix urges you to give it a "try" before Evercold. This isn't a permanent server crossover, so to speak, however… at least, not yet.
Square Enix only "decided to temporarily open travel between these two data centers as part of our efforts to mitigate congestion" – but "will continue to take community feedback into account as we carefully evaluate the possibility of permanently enabling travel between the North American and European data centers, as well as opening travel between other physical data centers."
That's pretty dang big. What effect could this have on those of us interested in harder content, though?
Comments on X show understandable concerns regarding party finder population. As one reads, "This completely decimates EU PF btw, you'll do to EU what you did to Chaos."
It's a real worry, honestly, when I remember how dead Chaos was after Light took off – but the reality is that high ping doesn't make for easy raiding, so there's hope yet.
This does sort of leave players in Oceania out, too, which they point out on Reddit. As a fan notes, "I'm happy for everyone, however as an OCE player, when things are quiet, it would be nice for me to travel! I feel like this'll make OCE worse."
It's difficult to tell what'll actually happen to any region in question until the server changes roll out in a few days, I suppose, but there's an undeniable bright side here.
Those of us in Europe will finally get to make our way over to Balmung and see if it lives up to its… interesting… reputation. That's enough to leave me looking forward to December, if I'm honest – cursed Limsa Lominsa roleplay and all.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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