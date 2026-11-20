Police in Shanghai, China have reportedly arrested 13 people in connection with an alleged criminal scheme selling counterfeit Final Fantasy 7 figures.
First reported by local Shanghai-based publication Shangguan News (translation via Automaton), in May Shanghai police began receiving complaints about Final Fantasy 7 Tifa Lockhart figures purchased from an online store that didn't match-up with the official toys licensed by rights holder Square Enix. Police reportedly verified with Square Enix that the seller had not been authorized to sell the figures, which appear to be nearly identical to an official Square Enix product, although seemingly without the articulation points that allow you to change the position of arms and legs. Here's a comparison via Dexerto's Twitter account:
According to Shangguan News, officially licensed figures typically don't include customization accessories because of the added copyright and production costs, but since counterfeiters don't have to worry about that stuff, they're able to add things like swappable face plates and other accessories and then sell the toys for more than their genuine counterparts. Police say the Tifa Lockhart operation in particular had been worth more than 2 million yuan, which is roughly $300,00, at the time of the arrests. The 13 suspects involved are said to be under investigation for alleged trademark infringement.
Shanghai police have reportedly busted more than 30 similar cases of counterfeit figures or figurines in 2026 alone, resulting in more than 140 arrests and 70 million yuan, or $10.5 million, in seized assets.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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