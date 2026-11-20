With GTA 6, Rockstar has created a game few other developers could even dream of competing with. That's partly down to the game's lengthy development cycle and massive budget, but you can also thank Rockstar's willingness to keep its veteran employees around when so many other studios are willing to lay off their most experienced developers.
21% of Rockstar, representing about 1,000 employees, have been at the company for more than 10 years, a spokesperson tells Bloomberg. Admittedly, that tenure only covers two major new releases – Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6 – but developers with a decade or more of experience at a single studio are becoming a rare breed.
Nintendo offers one of the most notable counter-examples, where the same five developers who worked on the original Super Mario Bros. were still in the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder nearly 40 years later. Rockstar hasn't been around for 40 years, but many of the names you'll find in the credits have been there since the PS2 era, when GTA fever had just started to reach its absurd highs.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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