After one of the guitarists in Periphery had to leave their recent US tour two dates before the end, the vocalist decided to fill in one of the missing solo sections in a novel fashion. He learned it on the ocarina in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and rattled it out on-stage on the Switch 2, to a bewildered and captive audience.
Mark Holcomb, one of the group's three axe-wielders, posted footage of singer Spencer Sotelo's antics on Instagram. During 'Wildfire', Sotelo took out his trusty Switch 2, with Link primed and ready to shred, and belted through a truly unique version of the solo.
You can see he ain't miming either, both through his finger movements, and the fact the console is, indeed, wired up to the PA system. This is live entertainment, and the band is making the best of an unfortunate situation.
Only a couple of days prior, Misha Mansoor, another of the troupe's string-wielders, had to step away from the band's United States run due to a family emergency. Since there were only two shows left, the group decided to truck on as a four piece, with Holcomb, Sotelo, third guitarist Jake Bowen, and drummer Matt Halpern.
Periphery use backing tracks for their bass and synth parts anyway, so they could always just pipe in bits where Mansoor's contributions can't quite be covered by the remaining members. Otherwise, the ocarina is on hand for anything else.
I should add, they do have a studio bassist, one Adam 'Nolly' Getgood, who helps produce their albums but stopped being a full-time member and touring back in 2017. Anyway, this little flurry of Nintendo-inspired instrumentation was performed at the last concert of the tour, when things typically get a little bit silly because everyone's excited to go home and rest.
"This is the craziest shit ever," says one top comment. "Whole venue just got warped," reads another. They're certainly a band that'll keep you guessing.
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
If you're not too familiar with Periphery, imagine Meshuggah, Killswitch Engage, and Allan Holdsworth constantly having a scrap. You've got big, dirty riffs, huge melodic sections, and offbeat, jazzy solos. Their latest full-length, A Pale White Dot, is a good starting point, but the conceptual double-album Juggernaut is their real magnum opus, in my view.
They had Ne Obliviscaris as main support for the bill on this tour, and if you've not listened to Portal of I, you should rectify that immediately. Greyhaven are there too, whose album Empty Black is a fine slab of metalcore, and Ando San is opening. He's an up-and-coming hip hop musician who uses similar riffing to Periphery, and has a penchant for earworms.
Speaking of Meshuggah, Periphery will be supporting them on their 40th anniversary arena tour across Europe and Britain next year, with Vildhjarta kicking things off each night. No guarantees of Link making an appearance, but that'll be a mighty show nonetheless.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.