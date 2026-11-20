GTA 6 players have discovered that there is a first-person mode hidden in there, but you need to jump through some hoops to enable it.
While GTA 5 is the biggest game in the series by a wide margin, it was actually the PS4 and Xbox One ports released the following year which brought one of the most significant additions to the series in the form of a first-person mode. This was then brought over to Rockstar Games' wild west epic Red Dead Redemption 2, where you could explore 19th century America through the eyes of Arthur Morgan. Naturally, people wondered: will GTA 6 have a first-person mode? And unfortunately the answer isn't the best!
To put it bluntly, no, there's no GTA 6 first-person mode. You can go into first-person when looking at your phone, however, allowing you to see the inside of your car and the absuird detail Rockstar put into it, which would be weird without a first-person view right?
It's not all bad news, as players have figured out how to access the mode, or a serviceable facsimile of it, through a glitch. Effectively, it involves mashing the viewpoint button while you put your phone away – you can check out our GTA 6 first-person mode guide for more tips on the exact method.
However, what's striking is just how well this hacky first-person implementation works. There are some visual glitches present, but on the whole it functions pretty well. The only major issue is that you'll need to reload your save to escape first-person, but afterwards you'll be perfectly fine.
As mentioned, GTA 5 didn't get a real first-person mode until the second version of the game released, so perhaps we'll see the mode included alongside the launch of the GTA 6 PC release
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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