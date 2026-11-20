The moment is at hand: The Rings of Power season 3 finale teaser is fittingly apocalyptic in tone as it teases Sauron finally forging The One Ring.
"All of it has come to this," Galadriel begins in the trailer, which you can see below. With Sauron's knowledge of forging getting a considerable upgrade in the last episode, it appears the most seismic act in Middle-earth's Second Age is almost upon us. As fires rage around him, the Dark Lord appears to be in the midst of creating the One Ring that will allow him to have dominion over all Men (and Dwarves and Elves, for that matter).
That's not the only side to the story, either, as Gandalf is spotlighted and looking considerably worse for wear after being taken to Sauron by Rhun's forces.
Those eager to catch what happens next before anyone else can rest easy in the knowledge that the new episode is available to watch early in cinemas (though screenings have since been removed in the UK and Ireland).
"Forging the One Ring is going to be the key towards him finally getting what he wants, and really this season is about exploring what that means for him," co-showrunner J.D. Payne said at an awards screening attended by GamesRadar+.
As a reminder, The Rings of Power season 3, episodes 7 and 8 are all dropping next week at a slightly earlier time of 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern on November 24.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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