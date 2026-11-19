The Rings of Power loves an unexpected kiss. In season 2, Galadriel and Elrond locked lips in a highly controversial moment for Tolkien fans, and now season 3 sees Celeborn and Sauron kiss.
In episode 6, Sauron comes to Celeborn in disguise as Galadriel to extract the secret of forging the One Ring. Celeborn gives it up, revealing that it's Finrod's dagger that holds the answer. To end their exchange, the couple kiss before the camera pans around and reveals that it's actually Sauron, not Galadriel kissing him.
Breaking down the moment, Charlie Vickers told Entertainment Weekly what he thought of the moment. "I think diabolical is the word," Charlie Vickers told Entertainment Weekly. "The kiss and when the camera turns. Sauron doesn't need to do that. He gets the information before that happens so it's kind of like twisting a knife in the worst way possible to almost humiliate [Celeborn] which makes you think that perhaps you do get to me because I feel the need to take it that far. I have won in this process."
It wasn't just Vickers who weighed in on the moment either. Co-showrunner Patrick McKay also told Nerdist about the decision behind including this moment. "“Well, what I would say is, my co-showrunner JD Payne, and I, we really challenged ourselves this season. We wanted to have greater psychological depth."
He added: "We wanted to have more interiority in the characters. We wanted to have more complex relationships. And I think some of these things come out of thinking, ‘What are the possible dynamics that could emerge from it?'”
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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