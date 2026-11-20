Valve has issued an update on its Steam Machine stock levels, waiting lists, and purchasing process, saying that the 512GB model has now achieved "add to cart status". After months of joining a lottery-based waiting list to secure the brand's alternative to a gaming PC, you can now grab the entry-level model and its bundled controller with no waiting or reservation constraints.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said of the 2TB model, which could even see further price hikes, let alone wait lists. Valve posted an update to its hardware blog yesterday evening, confirming that despite the doom and gloom of the 2TB model, "We've finished getting purchase invites out to all reservation holders."
The blog post says, "We've been able to fulfill all current reservations for the 512GB model with no waitlist remaining, and have wrapped up sending purchase invites out to all remaining 2TB reservation holders.
"However, we are continuing to encounter supply constraints for hardware components, which impacts our ability to source parts."
The Steam Machine, along with the Steam Controller and Steam Frame, were all meant to launch in "early 2026", but the very same supply constraints Valve is mentioning this week caused massive delays and (presumably) big price hikes on the company's new generation of hardware.
On the 2TB model's future availability, Valve says: "We expect to have more details to share in January about additional supply."
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"We are continuing to build more Steam Machine units, but memory and storage costs continue to increase at unprecedented levels; as a result we don't yet know the number we are able to make, and at what price we'll be able to offer them," says Valve.
With more updates in January, it seems as though Valve is issuing a fairly general and open-ended statement here in order to leave a lot of wiggle room. But the above quote in particular leaves the possibility open for a temporary discontinuation of the 2TB model, or a price hike on new stock.
Thankfully, if people are still on the waiting list for a 2TB model, Valve is allowing them to choose a 512GB model instead while supplies last, while opting out of the queue for the 2TB version.
That may be the best alternative when stock levels are this uncertain, as Valve says, "the number of customers on the waitlist exceeds our current production; even when we are able to build more it will be at smaller quantities than we planned."
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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