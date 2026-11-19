The revamped version of the Maingear Zero feels even more bespoke to its cable-less design philosophy. With a homemade case and cooler from Maingear itself, the Mk.2 doubles down on what made this PC great to begin with. It's a gaming desktop that emphasises this brand's pristine build quality, and one that will be an absolute showstopper to have in your setup. It comes at a premium though, and not just because of the RAMpocalypse.
Reasons to buy
+
Stunning aesthetics
+
Spotless, best-in-class build
+
Compact chassis size
+
AMD and Intel CPU options
+
Great SSD and RAM suppliers
Reasons to avoid
-
Premium cost
-
Harder to upgrade if you aren't well-versed in back-connect motherboards
2026 is a dreadful time to be shopping for a new desktop PC. I know that; you probably all know that, and PC hardware brands who are struggling to shift any new products due to massive price inflations definitely know that. For many, the current economy means upgrading is written off entirely, because the expense is just too high at the moment. But when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and Maingear's latest attempt to reinstate itself as the best gaming PC builder embodies that.
It seems to me that Maingear understands the following; if gamers are going to upgrade their PC at the moment, it might as well be for a good reason. In other words, the products on offer need to be flawless to entice people to buy them because they really need to be worth the added expense they bring. When I reviewed the first rendition of the Maingear Zero Ruby back in 2024, I already thought it was worth its premium price tag, not just because the computer itself was beautiful, but because this brand makes a point of going the extra mile with its products on behalf of its customers.
Back then, the Zero's concept was novel - it was the first range of prebuilt PCs to use back-connect motherboards. But at some point in 2025, the Zero range quietly disappeared from Maingear's store, only seeing a revival this year alongside the revamped MG-1 flagship the brand prides itself on. This Mk.2 rendition of the Zero is going to cost you more than the original ever did, but it makes modern enhancements that would tempt any PC gamer into ignoring the RAMpocalypse and slapping their money down on the table.
I mean, just look at this thing. The panoramic glass, the multi-angle AIO cooler display, the seven pre-installed fans, the absolutely spotless build quality? It takes the novel idea of a PC with zero visible cables we saw two years ago and takes it to the next level.
Case in point, this PC was actually really difficult to take review photos of because its fancy, futuristic glass meant no matter the angle I snapped from, I'd be somewhere in the reflection. That's an annoyance for me, but a very, very good thing for you because this is the sort of PC that displays your components beautifully, and something you'll want on display as the heart of your gaming setup. Don't put this thing under your desk - it's something to show off.
I went to Computex this year; I've seen some innovations in fans, I've seen new case designs that look fancy and futuristic, and I've seen mice with upward-firing fans in them. But I think the Zero Mk.2 might be the best-looking bit of gaming PC hardware I've seen this year. The adoption of panoramic glass is huge, but the way it works in tandem with a cooler that's visible from every angle takes the clean, cableless design philosophy to new heights. It also manages to look bigger on the inside than it actually is, but more on that in a minute.
First, we have to talk about the build quality - which I shouldn't be surprised by, knowing Maingear as a brand, but I still was. There are often nitpicks I have with prebuilt gaming PCs when I review them. For example, the GPU bracket Quoted Tech chose in the PC they sent was blatantly wrong, causing friction with an intake fan and making an annoying whirring sound. Especially having built and rebuilt my own PCs for years now, these things can be easy to spot. But I went through the Maingear Zero Mk.2 with a fine-toothed comb; there's nothing to pick apart. In the box, there's even a checklist to evidence the PC you've received has been built to high standards and stress-tested before it even gets to you. This time around, I even saw improvements on the first Zero.
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The annoying GPU support bracket from the original was so integrated into the motherboard that even to add a new SSD in, you had to disassemble the entire graphics card and faceplate first. This has been improved so it's more practical this time around.
Something else that I love is that Maingear has opted for a pretty reasonably sized chassis for the revamped Zero. As far as I'm aware, it's Maingear's own, homemade Zero Mk.2 case, which wasn't the case last time, as MSI's MAG Pano M100 PZ was borrowed for it - presumably as part of whatever deal was struck to get hold of the brand's motherboards.
This time around, Maingear has taken a lot of design notes from Cooler Master, MSI, Asus, and now NZXT with their curved-glass PC cases. But the actual physical size of this chassis is a compact mATX that fits ATX boards. It means the PC can be a reasonable size that'll fit on top of your desk, in a showy position in your room, or in a tighter space in a smaller gaming room.
When the first batch of Zero PCs hit the shelves, these motherboards were still relatively new on the scene; they were quirky and were harder to come by. Now, their concept isn't so novel, and there's a larger range of boards, including smaller mATX ones that help Maingear to keep things compact here.
Of course, one downside in grabbing a PC like this with a back-connect motherboard is that maintaining that pristine look over the years might make things difficult. If you want to upgrade one of these rigs but you're not that sure of how to perform various PC surgeries, the advice you find online will only be harder to follow if you take on a motherboard that isn't conventional. Furthermore, it's going to be very difficult not to disrupt Maingear's very neat and tidy PC assembly job when you upgrade, so it feels like there would be a risk of messing things up if you go to upgrade your machine later. That's just something to think about.
Specs
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My review configuration:
Price
~$7,299
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
GPU
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
RAM
32GB XPG DDR5
Storage
T-Force TM8ffh002t
Case
Maingear's own Zero Mk. 2 case
Cooler
Maingear Epic 360mm AIO
Motherboard
MSI Pro B860M-A WiFi
As you can see, the ceiling for the new range of Zero PCs is a bit ludicrous, with the Amethyst configuration (which is the closest comparison to my review unit) costing $7,299 at the time of writing. Yes, you did read that right.
Some interesting disparities between the version I tested and what you'll get are that, while I had a B860 chipset for an AMD processor, you can have either an AMD CPU for gaming or an Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus one - this is one of the few pre-built PCs outside of custom builds that allow you to configure either an AMD or Intel chipset.
Also interesting is that I had XPG RAM, while all the other versions of the Zero Mk.2 are advertised to have Kingston Fury memory in them. I don't imagine the reason I was sent something different was anything to do with hiding the performance you'll get - it's probably much more likely that Maingear was using whatever it had stock of for my temporary review unit.
Alongside this top-of-the-range configuration though, the Zero Mk.2 comes in an "Elite" version harnessing an RTX 5080. Right now, all of the named, prebuilt variations of the new Ruby are sold out, but you can still fully customize one to be built to your exact specifications. From what I gather on Maingear's builder, the Zero starts at $2,988, with minimum component options being an 8GB RTX 5060 Ti, AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD.
If you do want to spare yourself some expense, Maingear does have a BYO-RAM option which might help to take that minimum spend down a touch. Funnily enough, I remember criticising the configurations of the original Maingear Zero for so many of them only offering 16GB of DDR5 despite their high prices. Now, during RAMageddon, the minimum this sequel PC comes with is 32GB.
I guess I'm sorry for saying anything.
Performance
As is always the case when I'm supplied with a review unit that spares absolutely no expense when it comes to power, these performance figures are going to be relevant to you only if you opt for a 5090 configuration. Do not expect these kinds of numbers if you opt for the more affordable 5060 Ti versions of this machine. Still, I'm always going to put a review model through its paces, and I was particularly keen to see if aesthetically flawless building amounted to strong performance.
The GPU being an RTX 5090, I can happily say that no PSU cables spontaneously combusted during this review - I'd love to say this is a solid sign that thermals are being handled well by the new Maingear Zero Mk.2 case, but that may just be luck of the draw with the GPU, PSU, and its cables.
On that note, the GPU was actually warmer during my testing than the CPU, with the Ryzen 7 only peaking at 69 degrees Celsius during 3DMark's Time Spy benchmark, while the RTX 5090 reached 73 degrees. Elsewhere in benchmarking the CPU had higher peaks, but the GPU had higher mean temperatures overall, which tells you a lot about the 5090. At the same time, credit where it's due goes to the Maingear 360mm AIO cooler, which kept the beefy X3D processor cool under strenuous workloads.
Maingear Zero Mk.2 software benchmarks
Cinebench: Multi Thread: 5605pts Single Core: 761pts Single Thread: 562pts
One thing I'd like to point out is that, just like the original Maingear Zero, something that really stands out about this brand's computers is that they buck the trend of most PC builders by supplying some really top-rate RAM and SSDs. Usually, this is where pre-build companies make a bit of money back because they'll give you the headline GPU and CPU specs you want, but the quality of the RAM and SSDs will be lesser because they don't matter quite so much. Maingear's attitude is a little different, because it wants to give you nothing but the best parts, and it shows in testing.
The SSD here achieved a 7,000+MB/s read speed, which is what you'd hope for when it comes to a Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD - a lot of the time PCs can house SSDs that get stuck in the 5,000s, which is okay, but not great for the money you pay for one of these Zero Mk.2 rigs. At a time like this, when SSDs and RAM will be harder to come by and cost you more, that could be a good or a bad thing, but at least you know you're getting quality parts here - perhaps more affordably than if you were to buy separately due to Maingear likely buying in bulk and having partnerships with suppliers like TeamGroup.
I'd love to applaud the fact that the RAM aboard the Zero Mk.2 achieved a higher AIDA Extreme reading than desktops I've tested previously, but since it's not the standard memory from Kingston you'll receive in your machine, it may not matter so much. If you choose to bring your own RAM to the Zero Mk.2, the benchmarks above will at least show you what's possible.
It's no surprise at all that, seeing as this is actually the first 5090 rig I've reviewed so far this generation, the gaming and software benchmarks are the highest you'll see in any chart.
The RTX 5090 is a ridiculous piece of kit, but even before the RAMpocalypse, it was always priced out of reach of the majority of gamers. Even to begin with, I don't think the RTX 5090 was really designed for gamers anyway, and it was mainly designed, as the 4090 was, for AI users, crypto mining, pro-level 3D artists, and content creators. Keep that in mind while looking at the benchmarks here. They're absurdly powerful, but probably not what most gamers will actually need when buying even a premium-level PC, especially when one like this will currently cost you more than a car.
There's a hell of a combination of parts coming together to work in tandem in these results, and like I say, there's no surprise the Zero Mk.2 has recorded the highest results of any PC I've ever benchmarked.
It'd be easy for me to draw the line there and say, since it's the most powerful PC, it's the best overall, but that'd actually be cutting the Maingear Zero Mk.2 short.
There's more to actually using this PC than its parts that I think makes it the best, and after all, you might not have one with an RTX 5090 in it.
For example, thermals are really solid here, which can sometimes suffer in cases designed specifically to look good. Even under these stressful benchmarks, I don't think I really noticed the fans kicking up much of an audible fuss from under my desk once. The Zero Mk.2 is compact, it's quiet, and it's the most powerful and best-built PC I've come across. Again, the RTX 5090 configuration outguns even some of the other highest-end PCs I've benchmarked, but even with a 5080, I think the stronger supporting components here would mean the Zero Mk.2 could stand a chance at pulling ahead of the competition on performance.
Moreover, while you pay a premium for Maingear goods, you do get some of the best warranty, servicing, and customer service options I've seen from a PC building brand. Maingear PCs get lifetime service and repairs. Even if you pass the PC on to a friend or sell it on, the label and number on the back sticker of the PC means you can quote it to a service agent, and they'll be happy to help with whatever is wrong with the rig.
And the PC that arrives with you has absolutely minimal bloatware other than what Windows insists you have. The sample I received was packaged well with an inner and outer box, expanding foam in case you need to send it back or pack it up during a house move; there are set-up instructions, and everything in the PC comes properly installed so that you don't need to do a thing to get going besides plug things in and get started.
Are this company's PC's constantly in high demand, and do they cost a premium? Yes, and that might be your biggest barrier to entry.
Should you buy the Maingear Zero Mk.2?
The Maingear Zero Mk.2 has doubled down on what made the original my favorite gaming PC I've tested. It's somehow got an even cleaner build this time around, and its case and cooler only complement that, with a design that lets the cableless beauty within speak for itself.
Maingear has managed to design and execute something that lets you have the best of every world when it comes to buying a new PC. There's a compact size here that makes it versatile for your setup and the way you want to use it. There's an option to cram it with some of the beefiest and best components out there, and it's all something that looks a million dollars without making itself heard due to poor thermals.
That said, I do think this brand should be treated like the holy grail of the prebuilt market. The prices here are high, and yes, you're paying more than you would from other companies for an additional level of quality. But I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't say there are other PC makers out there that won't charge quite as much and still give you the specs, an attractive design, and great thermals.
I think the people who should be looking for a Maingear Zero Mk.2 are the ones who want an absolute showstopper of a PC that can do it all. For those prepared to spare no expense, there's no PC I'd recommend harder.
How I tested the Maingear Zero Mk.2
I put the Maingear Zero Mk.2 through its paces by using it for around 2 weeks. In that time, I put it through all of the formal benchmarking tests we here at GamesRadar+ use to recommend you new computing tech. I played games with it, I created some video content, and I put it through strict benchmarking tests in both the gaming and content creation software worlds. I kept track of data on frame rates, temperatures, and more.
I also evaluated pricing, tech specs, and Maingear as a brand to come to a verdict.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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